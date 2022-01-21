Ancestral prepubertal cigarette smoking linked to higher body fat in females

A new study, led by the University of Bristol and published in Scientific Reports today [21 January], has reported increased body fat in females whose grandfathers or great-grandfathers began smoking before puberty.

Experiments with model studies elsewhere have shown that exposure of males to certain chemicals before breeding can have effects on their offspring. There has, however, been doubt as to whether this phenomena is present in humans and whether any apparent effects may be more readily explained by other factors.

To investigate effects of prepubertal exposures in humans, scientists from the University of Bristol have studied possible effects of ancestral prepubertal cigarette smoking on participants in the Children of the 90s, a study of over 14,000 individuals. In earlier research from 2014, they found that if a father started smoking regularly before reaching puberty (before 11 years of age), then his sons, but not his daughters, had more body fat than expected. In the newly published study, they extended this analysis to earlier generations using recently collected data on the grandfathers and great-grandfathers of study participants obtained by questionnaires. They discovered higher body fat in females whose paternal grandfathers or great-grandfathers had started smoking before age 13 compared to those whose ancestors started smoking later in childhood (age 13 to 16). No effects were observed in male descendants. Further research will be needed to confirm these observations in other longitudinal studies and to expand the investigation into other transgenerational effects and ancestral exposures.

This research provides us with two important results. First, that before puberty, exposure of a boy to particular substances might have an effect on generations that follow him. Second, one of the reasons why children become overweight may be not so much to do with their current diet and exercise, rather than the lifestyle of their ancestors or the persistence of associated factors over the years.

If these associations are confirmed in other datasets, this will be one of the first human studies with data suitable to start to look at these associations and to begin to unpick the origin of potentially important cross-generation relationships. It is with great thanks to participants within the Children of the 90s study that we are able to carry out such pioneering research. There is much to explore."

Professor Jean Golding, lead author of the report

Source:

University of Bristol

Journal reference:

Golding, J., et al. (2022) Human transgenerational observations of regular smoking before puberty on fat mass in grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04504-0

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High quality products for cultured meat research
Services to accelerate genome editing research
Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta
New research identifies the cause of Alzheimer’s progression
New research may help better understand the causes of human diseases
Latest tools for COVID-19 Omicron variant research
Research finds different antibody responses following COVID vaccination and natural infection
Trends and developments in current and future gut microbiome research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sino Biological Launches A Panel of Research Reagents for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant (B.1.1.529)