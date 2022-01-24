Neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage linked to adverse weight development in children

A new study shows that living in a neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage is a risk factor for adverse weight development in children under school age. Researchers studied the connection between neighborhoods' socioeconomic status and children's weight development from data covering over 11,000 Finnish children.

A new study conducted at the University of Turku, Finland, examined the association between the neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage and the development of children's body mass index and the risk of overweight from birth to school age. The children's growth data was acquired from a national register of well-baby clinics.

Information on the socioeconomic status of the neighborhood was linked to the participants with address coordinates using the national grid database of Statistics Finland. The database contains information that is based on all Finnish residents on social and economic characteristics at the level of 250 m x 250 m grids.

The socioeconomic status of the neighborhood was measured with education level, household income, and unemployment rate. The results were independent of the education level, economic situation, marital status and health of the children's parents."

Docent Hanna Lagström, Lead Author, Department of Public Health, University of Turku

Related Stories

Living in a less prosperous neighborhood posed a major risk for children to develop overweight by school age in the population-based data, even when the researchers considered factors that can increase the risk of overweight in childhood. These included e.g. mother's type 2 diabetes, mother's smoking, and child's high birth weight. In neighborhoods with a higher socioeconomic status, children weighted more at birth, but their weight development stabilized already by the age of four.

- This could implicate that neighborhoods can offer very different types of development environments for children, and that the risk of overweight grows before school age in neighborhoods with lower socio-economic status. The results of our research are an important factor to take into consideration in e.g. city planning to ensure that inequality is stopped right from the childhood, says Lagström.

The study is based on 2008-2010 data from the Southwest Finland Birth Cohort (SFBC). The Birth Cohort consists of all children born in the Hospital District of Southwest Finland during those three years. In this study, the participants consisted of the first children born to the mothers during this time.
The research was funded by the Academy of Finland and Juho Vainio Foundation as well as the Hospital District of Southwest Finland.

Source:

University of Turku

Journal reference:

Rautava, S., et al. (2022) Neighborhood Socioeconomic Disadvantage and Childhood Body Mass Index Trajectories From Birth to 7 Years of Age. Epidemiology. doi.org/10.1097/EDE.0000000000001420.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hospital room surfaces unlikely to be a source of SARS-CoV-2 transmission
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections milder in children compared to Delta
Study analyzes emotional regulation in children diagnosed with SLI/DLD
Flu vaccines can be lifesaving for children, study shows
Rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 proves to be highly accurate for pediatric populations
Research finds quick recovery of heart function in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Is COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in children associated with subsequent multisystemic hyper-inflammatory syndrome?
As omicron surges, effort to vaccinate young children stalls

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Naïve T cells suggested as critical to low mortality of children with COVID-19