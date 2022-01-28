New study to explore the role of dentists in reducing obesity in the UK

A new study being led by Loughborough University will look at the role dentists can play in reducing obesity in the UK.

Over 50% of the global population are living with being overweight and are at increased risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

GPs and practice nurses have for some time used their patient consultations to raise the subject of weight management. But despite dentists already delivering behavior change messages for oral health during their consultations - for example smoking cessation and reducing the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages - the role they can play in tackling obesity has so far been overlooked.

Related Stories

Now researchers from Loughborough will be working directly with dentists to assess how they can provide weight management interventions to their patients.

It will look at what can be learned from the NHS Making Every Contact Count Campaign, providing training for dentists on how to have constructive conversations about weight management with their patients.

The study is being led by Amanda Daley, a Professor of Behavioural Medicine based in the University's Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and Behaviour (CLiMB).

Speaking about the project, she said: "The case for dentists to be involved in reducing population obesity is strong. Like GPs, dentists are part of primary care health services and are ideally positioned to screen and intervene to reduce obesity.

"They typically consult with most of the population at least yearly, meaning they could routinely embed efficient monitoring of weight into dental health services and offer interventions at scale to both adults and children.

"If we are serious about reducing obesity in the population it will require an 'all hands-on deck' approach, including active advocacy from dental health professionals."

It is important that we look at how all health professionals are able to contribute to reducing obesity in the public, and dentists might be able to help in a positive way to achieve this.

Routine body mass index screening for children and healthy weight discussions are already ongoing in some hospital dental settings, with positive feedback from families and dental teams. I am looking forward to exploring the wider acceptability amongst the profession and public."

Jessica Large, Dentist

The research is being funded via the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Research Professorship programme and will run for two years.Any dentists interested in being part of the project should contact the CLiMB team at [email protected]lboro.ac.uk.

Source:

Loughborough University

Journal reference:

Daley, A., (2022) Time to get our teeth into reducing obesity: should dentists screen and deliver interventions to reduce obesity in the population?. British Dental Journal. doi.org/10.1038/s41415-022-3872-z.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Higher social determinants of health burden linked to increase in obesity
New study reveals why obesity increases the risk of developing cancer
Blocking an enzyme activity inside fat cells can reduce obesity in mice
Study highlights the risk of kidney disease and obesity in people with type 1 diabetes
Study analyzes the link between consuming sweeteners during pregnancy and a child's risk of obesity
Bruker BioSpin group introduces new online platform to connect NMR scientists and advance NMR research in Europe
COVID-19 research made easier with outbreak.info
Estrogen-activated neurocircuit in females provide anti-obesity benefits

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research says spill-over of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to cattle is possible