INTEGRA increases global turnover by 46 %

INTEGRA Biosciences has reported considerable growth for over 10 years – averaging 18 percent per annum – and more than doubling in the previous two years. The company grew by 73 percent in 2020, and has followed this with a 46 percent increase in turnover in 2021, reaching 191 million Swiss Francs.

The life sciences industry is thriving, and there is currently unprecedented demand for liquid handling solutions. INTEGRA’s extensive portfolio of pipettes – including the recently launched MINI 96, a 96 channel portable electronic pipette – is trusted by laboratories worldwide, helping to drive the company’s continued expansion. The company attracted a further 1000 new customers in 2021, and hired an additional 100 employees to increase its global operating capacity. Similar results are expected in 2022, and the company is forecasting double-figure growth. This is likely to be driven by an increase in direct sales in multiple countries across Asia and Europe, as well as exciting new product launches. Construction of a new office and production building – the INTEGRA Campus – will continue at Zizers, and another 150 staff are planned to be employed across various sectors globally.  

Urs Hartmann, CEO at INTEGRA, commented: “Our innovative solutions make for a reliable partner in the lab, and 99 percent of our customers say that they would continue to use, and recommend, INTEGRA products. Creating a positive and safe working environment for our staff is crucial to the company’s success, together with ensuring that growth doesn’t compromise our long-term sustainability objectives.”

Careful pipetting reduces the stress on cells in culture