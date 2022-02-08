Thermo Fisher Scientific launches rapid environmental PCR testing solution that detects in-air SARS-CoV-2 pathogens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. today announced the launch of a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against COVID-19. The Thermo Scientific Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest solution in the company’s in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio. The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the company’s Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.

Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler and Renvo Rapid PCR Test. Image Credit: Thermo Scientific™ AerosolSense™ Sampler

The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is designed for environmental surveillance only, rather than diagnostic purposes, in communal locations such as schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, government buildings and other public areas. This easy-to-use solution provides fast, highly accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 pathogens through indoor air sampling, enabling users to perform SARS-CoV-2 testing of air samples on- site, without the need for specialized training or sending samples to a lab for analysis.

The system uses proprietary Oscar PCR technology to shorten thermocycling times and produce on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in just 30 minutes, a marked improvement over the four to 24 hour testing turnaround time previously available using the AerosolSense Sampler testing service. This faster response time enables quick decision making and strengthening of risk mitigation strategies for communal locations and facilities.

As the world learns to live with COVID-19 and adapts to the rapidly changing dynamics of new variants, there is a clear need for heightened surveillance and testing of indoor air quality. For facilities that already have our AerosolSense Samplers, the Renvo Rapid PCR Test can be used as an accessory to strengthen their testing processes. The powerful combination of the AerosolSense Sampler and the Renvo Rapid PCR Test offers fast, highly accurate environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 for greater peace of mind.” Siqi Tan, Vice President and General Manager of Environmental and Process Monitoring, Thermo Fisher

The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest addition to Thermo Fisher’s overall response to COVID-19, which includes other PCR testing solutions, virus and epidemiological research, vaccine development and lab products.

For more information, visit: www.thermofisher.com/renvo.