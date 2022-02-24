Pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric patients after acute COVID-19 infection

A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined the pulmonary dysfunction persistent in pediatric populations post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection.

Study: Persisting pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric post-acute Covid-19. Image Credit: Alyona Shu/Shutterstock
Study: Persisting pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric post-acute Covid-19. Image Credit: Alyona Shu/Shutterstock

Several studies suggest that COVID-19 manifests with milder symptoms in children as compared to adults; however, newly emerging evidence indicates the occurrence of acute symptoms and sequelae post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pediatric patients as well. In light of this evidence, it is essential to exhaustively study the characteristics of COVID-19 manifestations in adolescents and children.

About the study 

The present study investigated pulmonary dysfunction by characterizing both functional and morphological alterations in the lung parenchyma in pediatric patients after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

A cross-sectional, single-center trial initiated by investigators was conducted involving PCR-positive COVID-19 patients of ages ranging from five to less than 18 years. A control group with children and adolescents belonging to the same age group was also included in the study. They had negative serological antibody results post hoc, negative medical history, and no prior COVID-19 vaccination. 

Participants with Long-COVID were identified on the basis of symptoms persistent for at least 12 weeks and belonging to one of the classifications of persistent symptoms from acute COVID-19 infection or related treatment, symptoms leading to a novel health problem, occurrence of new symptoms post-acute COVID-19 but indicated to be COVID-19 sequelae, and worsening of a pre-existing condition.

Blood samples were collected from the study cohorts to examine blood count, C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Low-field magnetic resonance imaging (LF-MRI) was performed for all participants to facilitate the visualization of morphological features, perfusion, and the ventilation of the lung. 

Results

The study results showed that from 9 August 2021 to 30 December 2021, 91 pediatric patients tested PCR-positive for COVID-19, and 17 healthy controls were screened for the study, among which 54 COVID-19 patients and nine controls were eligible for the study. In the study cohort of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, 11.5±3.2 years was the mean age, 47.6±17.9kg was the mean weight, while 155.7±17.3cm was the mean height. Also, a total of 44% of the participants were female, and 46% of patients were reported to have Long-COVID.  

Related Stories

With respect to COVID-19 symptoms, a total of 9% of patients had headaches, 28% had dyspnea, 2% had pneumonia, 7% had anosmia, 2% had ageusia, 7% had fatigue, 11% had impaired attention, 2% had limb pain, 30% had shortness of breath. In contrast, four PCR-positive patients reported no symptoms of acute COVID-19 infection.

Among the individuals scanned with LF-MRI, only one recovered SARS-CoV-2 patient had morphological alterations with pulmonary consolidations, while the other patients showed no morphological changes.

In the comparison of healthy controls with recovered patients and Long-COVID patients, the team observed an increase in perfusion defects from 6.5±5.0% to 19.5±19.1% to 21.6±18.6%, ventilation defects from 12.8±3.6% to 22.1±8.1% to 24.6±10.0%, and combined defects from  0.5±0.8% to 3.9±4.7% to 5.4±6.6%, respectively.

They also observed a decrease in the unaffected lung parenchyma from 81.2±6.1% in healthy controls to 60.8±19.1% in post-acute COVID-19 patients. Further, normal functional lung parenchyma was decreased from 81.2±6.1% to 62.0±18.7% to 59.9±19.8 in healthy controls, recovered patients, and Long-COVID patients, respectively.

According to the laboratory assessments, four COVID-19 patients had negative SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and negative SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibody levels. In comparison, two post-acute COVID-19 patients showed the presence of spike protein antibodies in the absence of nucleocapsid antibodies. Notably, all the healthy controls showed negative nucleocapsid and spike protein antibody levels.        

Conclusion

The study findings showed that acute COVID-19 could cause extensive damage to the pulmonary system, including perfusion, ventilation, and combined defects in children. Manifestations of pulmonary dysfunction were persistent in pediatric patients even after months post-infection.

The study illustrated that functional lung changes are prevalent in acute COVID-19-infected children and adolescents. Further monitoring of persistent pulmonary damage in these young populations is essential to incorporate additional care in COVID-19-related clinical routine care.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Bhavana Kunkalikar

Written by

Bhavana Kunkalikar

Bhavana Kunkalikar is a medical writer based in Goa, India. Her academic background is in Pharmaceutical sciences and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Her educational background allowed her to foster an interest in anatomical and physiological sciences. Her college project work based on ‘The manifestations and causes of sickle cell anemia’ formed the stepping stone to a life-long fascination with human pathophysiology.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. (2022, February 24). Pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric patients after acute COVID-19 infection. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 24, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220224/Pulmonary-dysfunction-in-pediatric-patients-after-acute-COVID-19-infection.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric patients after acute COVID-19 infection". News-Medical. 24 February 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220224/Pulmonary-dysfunction-in-pediatric-patients-after-acute-COVID-19-infection.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric patients after acute COVID-19 infection". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220224/Pulmonary-dysfunction-in-pediatric-patients-after-acute-COVID-19-infection.aspx. (accessed February 24, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. 2022. Pulmonary dysfunction in pediatric patients after acute COVID-19 infection. News-Medical, viewed 24 February 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220224/Pulmonary-dysfunction-in-pediatric-patients-after-acute-COVID-19-infection.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study explores humoral and cellular immunity conferred by second and third COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccination in elderly
Study finds antigenic profile of Omicron RBD is distinct from the prior SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
Study characterizes COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness at longer dose intervals
mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shown to induce afucosylated antibodies in individuals without prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure
Omicron outbreak in an indoor convention in New York
The effect of COVID-19 vaccination on long COVID symptoms
Lung microbiome alterations and secondary-infections in lethal COVID-19
Changes in the brain cortex of COVID-19 patients associated with inflammatory biomarkers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

In this interview, we speak to Paul Lomax from SPT Labtech about their new firefly platform and how it will help to accelerate genomics research.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

In this interview, we speak to Professor Michael Mahan about his latest research which aimed to bring low-cost, state-of-the-art diagnostics to resource-limited settings.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gradual decline in pathogenicity and enhanced cytokine induction in SARS-CoV-2 variants