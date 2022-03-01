INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications

Researchers at NOMAD Bioscience GmbH, a German R&D company specializing in plant biotechnology, are taking advantage of the remarkable liquid handling capabilities of INTEGRA’s VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette for the preparation and dispensing of media and gels.

Research scientist Birgit Koch explained how she uses the VOYAGER in her work:

My research is focused on molecular cloning, to generate plant virus-based expression vectors that are transferred using agrobacteria into the host plants, and activity testing of the antimicrobial bacteriocins produced via transient transformation. The preparation and dispensing of samples, media and gels are everyday tasks in the lab, and this is where we benefit from the VOYAGER.”

The VOYAGER’s ability to automatically adjust the tip spacing at the press of a button was our main reason for choosing it. The electronic pipette allows the NOMAD team to efficiently pipette volumes between 5 and 125 µl for up to eight channels simultaneously, reducing the number of transfer steps required. Antimicrobial activity testing is where the VOYAGER has helped the most, to decrease the transfer steps. We do a ‘spot-on-lawn’ assay where we pipette drops of our peptide solutions onto bacteria grown on agar gel in square petri dishes (12 x 12 cm) and, if the bacteria are killed, then we know our bacteriocins are active. We also do it the other way around, pipetting bacteria onto an agar containing the bacteriocin, to see whether or not they grow. I used to work a lot with manual single and multichannel pipettes, and it would take me 40 minutes to finish a plate for an activity assay. Now, with the VOYAGER, I’m done within 10 minutes!”

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2022, March 01). INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 01, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220301/INTEGRAe28099s-VOYAGER-offers-effective-pipetting-for-plant-based-transient-expression-and-bacteriocin-testing-applications.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications". News-Medical. 01 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220301/INTEGRAe28099s-VOYAGER-offers-effective-pipetting-for-plant-based-transient-expression-and-bacteriocin-testing-applications.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220301/INTEGRAe28099s-VOYAGER-offers-effective-pipetting-for-plant-based-transient-expression-and-bacteriocin-testing-applications.aspx. (accessed March 01, 2022).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2022. INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications. News-Medical, viewed 01 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220301/INTEGRAe28099s-VOYAGER-offers-effective-pipetting-for-plant-based-transient-expression-and-bacteriocin-testing-applications.aspx.

Suggested Reading

INTEGRA increases global turnover by 46 %
INTEGRA offers answers to your cell culture throughput needs
INTEGRA supports groundbreaking brain tumor research
Win an EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter Pack from INTEGRA
Simplifying PCR set-up with INTEGRA’s range of pipettes
Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life
Automate your sample pooling with INTEGRA’s efficient pipetting solutions
Careful pipetting reduces the stress on cells in culture

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like... ×
INTEGRA offers tips and tricks to solve your pipetting challenges