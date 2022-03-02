DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award

DeNovix Inc. is giving away a Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter to celebrate the instrument’s newly awarded Platinum Seal of Quality from SelectScience.

DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award

Related Stories

Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Researchers around the world can register for free for a chance to win the Platinum Edition CellDrop at: denovix.com/platinum.

Participants can earn additional chances to win by completing easy actions, such as sharing with friends and colleagues, engaging with the DeNovix social media accounts and more. The contest will close on April 29th at 11:59 PM (EST), and the winner will be randomly selected and notified the following week.

The Seal of Quality program recognizes life science products that have consistently received the highest ratings in categories such as ease of use, service and value. The CellDrop follows the DS-11 Series Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer in achieving this top award, making DeNovix the first company to receive a second Platinum Seal of Quality for life science instrumentation.

About CellDrop Cell Counters

The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is a dual fluorescence and brightfield instrument that features DirectPipette™ technology. This unique sample loading method eliminates the need for disposable slides, therefore reducing the plastic waste and ongoing costs associated with routine cell counting.

Systems include a high definition 7 inch touchscreen for live preview and instant review of results. Pre-installed EasyApps™ software includes applications for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and user customized methods. The software delivers rapid cell counts, viability reports and transfection efficiency assays. All instruments feature Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters are available in dual fluorescence and brightfield or brightfield only models.

Source:

DeNovix Inc.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DeNovix Inc.. (2022, March 02). DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 03, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220302/DeNovix-to-give-away-Platinum-Edition-CellDrope284a2-Automated-Cell-Counter-in-celebration-of-prestigious-award.aspx.

  • MLA

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award". News-Medical. 03 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220302/DeNovix-to-give-away-Platinum-Edition-CellDrope284a2-Automated-Cell-Counter-in-celebration-of-prestigious-award.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220302/DeNovix-to-give-away-Platinum-Edition-CellDrope284a2-Automated-Cell-Counter-in-celebration-of-prestigious-award.aspx. (accessed March 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    DeNovix Inc.. 2022. DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award. News-Medical, viewed 03 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220302/DeNovix-to-give-away-Platinum-Edition-CellDrope284a2-Automated-Cell-Counter-in-celebration-of-prestigious-award.aspx.

Suggested Reading

DeNovix granted Japanese patent for CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
DeNovix launches 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance Ready software for CellDrop Automated Cell Counters
Cell Counting Without Slides to Reduce Waste and Cost
DeNovix Pink CellDrop™ automated cell counter giveaway won by University of Pittsburgh
DeNovix becomes sponsor at Tufts Launchpad BioLabs
DeNovix to give away special edition Pink CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
DeNovix introduces first imaging cell counter without slides
DeNovix granted US patent for CellDrop Automated Cell Counter

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

More Content from DeNovix Inc.

See all content from DeNovix Inc.
You might also like... ×
DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay