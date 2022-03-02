DeNovix to give away Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter in celebration of prestigious award

DeNovix Inc. is giving away a Platinum Edition CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter to celebrate the instrument’s newly awarded Platinum Seal of Quality from SelectScience.

Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Researchers around the world can register for free for a chance to win the Platinum Edition CellDrop at: denovix.com/platinum.

Participants can earn additional chances to win by completing easy actions, such as sharing with friends and colleagues, engaging with the DeNovix social media accounts and more. The contest will close on April 29th at 11:59 PM (EST), and the winner will be randomly selected and notified the following week.

The Seal of Quality program recognizes life science products that have consistently received the highest ratings in categories such as ease of use, service and value. The CellDrop follows the DS-11 Series Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer in achieving this top award, making DeNovix the first company to receive a second Platinum Seal of Quality for life science instrumentation.

About CellDrop Cell Counters

The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is a dual fluorescence and brightfield instrument that features DirectPipette™ technology. This unique sample loading method eliminates the need for disposable slides, therefore reducing the plastic waste and ongoing costs associated with routine cell counting.

Systems include a high definition 7 inch touchscreen for live preview and instant review of results. Pre-installed EasyApps™ software includes applications for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and user customized methods. The software delivers rapid cell counts, viability reports and transfection efficiency assays. All instruments feature Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive. CellDrop Automated Cell Counters are available in dual fluorescence and brightfield or brightfield only models.