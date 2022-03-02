UK's bilateral donation of 1 million vaccine doses will reinforce Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19

The UK bilaterally donated 1 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh. The vaccine consignment arrived in Bangladesh on 23 February 2022. This bilateral donation from the UK will reinforce Bangladesh's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country's economic recovery.

Prior to this, the UK donated over 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in December 2021 through COVAX facilities.

While welcoming the second consignment of vaccines donation from the UK, the British High Commissioner HE Robert Chatterton Dickson said:

"We welcome the arrival of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK to Bangladesh. This bilateral donation adds to the 4 million doses that the UK donated through COVAX last year.

Related Stories

"This support from the UK takes us one step ahead to defeat the pandemic and further strengthens our commitment to stand with the people of Bangladesh to recover faster and build a healthier and prosperous future."

Complementing the vaccine donations, the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), through its delivery partners, created an enabling environment for the Government of Bangladesh to accelerate and expand the vaccination program as well as reduce the transmission of the infection especially among the low-income people. This includes support for on-line vaccine registration for the disadvantaged, raising awareness, additional healthcare provider and technician support, training of health workers including vaccinators, and transporting vaccines to the districts as well as to the schools across the country.

Since the pandemic started, the UK government has reprioritized more than £55.9 million to fund Bangladesh's National Preparedness and Response Plan to tackle COVID-19 including support for Rohingya refugees and the host communities.

The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19. Last year at the G7, the UK committed to donate 100 million doses by June 2022. 80% of those UK doses will be distributed through the COVAX facility. Earlier, the UK kick-started efforts to establish COVAX facility in 2020, providing a total of £548 million to fund vaccines for lower-income countries.

More information

  • The UK provided £90 million to support the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine: £25m on the initial research and development, and £65m to scale up manufacturing.
  • The UK made it clear as part of that funding that the vaccine should be affordable around the world and consequently AstraZeneca agreed to distribute it at a non-profit price during the pandemic.
  • The cost of this donation has been funded through UK Overseas Development Assistance and will come over and above the ODA spending target of 0.5% of GNI if needed.
Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores the effectiveness of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine against omicron, delta variants
A promising new vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Study determines effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination against Omicron variant in high-risk indoor settings
A comparison of COVID-19 vaccines by neutralizing antibody potency
Study finds waning protection of COVID-19 vaccines after six months
Third dose of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine efficiently recalls Omicron-reactive B cell memory
SARS-CoV 2 Omicron prevalent in vaccine breakthrough cases in Bahia, Brazil
Study explores the boosting of SARS-CoV-2 adenovirus vaccine-induced immunity by capsid decoration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Examining a case study of COVID-19 response and vaccine hesitancy in South Africa