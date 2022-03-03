Long or irregular menstrual cycles may be linked with increased risk of NAFLD

Women with long or irregular periods are known to have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but researchers found these women may also be at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

About 24% of U.S. adults have NAFLD, a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in your liver. This buildup of fat is not caused by heavy alcohol use. NAFLD can progress to chronic liver damage and is associated with a higher risk of death. Diet and exercise are the standard of care for NAFLD as no medicines have been approved to treat the disease.

Our study results show that long or irregular menstrual cycles may be associated with an increased risk of developing NAFLD, and this link was not explained by obesity. Previous studies have shown that long or irregular menstrual cycles are associated with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but our study is the first to find a link between long or irregular menstrual cycles and NAFLD."

Seungho Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., of the Center for Cohort Studies, Total Healthcare Center, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea

The researchers studied a data set of 72,092 women under 40 years old. About 28% of these women had long or irregular menstrual cycles, and 7% had NAFLD. The researchers followed up four years later and found new cases of NAFLD occurred in almost 9% of the women. The researchers concluded that there was an association between long or irregular menstrual cycles in young, premenopausal women and an increased risk of NAFLD.

"Young women with long or irregular menstrual cycles may benefit from lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of NAFLD as well as other cardiometabolic diseases," Ryu said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Cho, I.Y., et al. (2022) Long or Irregular Menstrual Cycles and Risk of Prevalent and Incident Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac068.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery may lead to new treatment approach for people with alcohol-associated liver disease
Exercise may help reduce the risk of blood clots in patients with aggressive form of NAFLD
New trial aims to test a non-invasive treatment for early-stage liver cancer
Maternal metabolic syndrome can switch on imprinted gene associated with NAFLD in offspring
Discovery could lead to new treatment approach for people with alcohol-associated liver disease
Treatment with direct-acting antivirals reduces emergency visits, hospitalizations among hepatitis C patients
Researchers highlight the extent to which NAFLD and diabetes jointly occur worldwide
Liver cirrhosis has higher hospitalization and in-hospital mortality rates in Germany

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Transformational $104 million gift will help VCU to expand treatment options for liver diseases