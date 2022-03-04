Medical imaging technologies visualizing health may discourage risk-related behaviors, finds study

They say a picture can convey a thousand words, and researchers have found that using medical imaging technologies that can visualize health may discourage risk-related behaviors more than non-visual information.

The meta-analysis, publishing March 3rd in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, finds that when individuals undergo an imaging procedure and are shown visual personalized information about their own risk of disease, they may be more likely to reduce risky behaviors.

Non-communicable diseases are estimated to account for over two-thirds of deaths worldwide each year and are linked to behaviors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of physical exercise. Behavior change can reduce risks and many interventions intend to motivate such change. Researchers are keen to understand whether the growing use of medical imaging technologies could help.

Related Stories

Gareth Hollands and colleagues at the University of Cambridge, UK conducted a meta-analysis of 21 randomized controlled trials involving over 9,000 adult participants. Participants were either shown visual examples of personalized risk information following an imaging procedure, such as computed tomography, ultrasound, or radiography, in addition to health information or advice, or they received health information or advice with no visual feedback.

The trials reported on behaviors including smoking, medication use, physical activity, diet, oral hygiene, sun protection, tanning booth use, blood glucose testing, skin self-examination, and foot care.

The strongest evidence was for smoking reduction, a healthier diet, increased physical activity, and increased oral hygiene behaviors. Single studies also reported increased skin self-examination and foot care following visualized feedback. The other behaviors were improved by visual interventions, but results were not statistically significant. The authors conclude that the growth of medical imaging technology could be capitalized on to help people change and reduce disease risks.

Medical imaging scans are used ever more widely by healthcare professionals. By gathering together the existing research, this study suggests that showing the scan results to patients to highlight the state of their health could motivate them to behave in a healthier way."

Gareth Hollands, University of Cambridge

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Hollands, G. J., et al. (2022) Visualizing health risks with medical imaging for changing recipients’ health behaviors and risk factors: Systematic review with meta-analysis. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003920.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows the impact of accessory genes deletion in SARS-CoV-2 evolution
Exercise may help reduce the risk of blood clots in patients with aggressive form of NAFLD
Research explains how SARS-CoV-2 variants evade some antibodies
New research aims to reduce dysphagia after stroke
Olympus Discovery Center brings advanced microscopy to brain research
Periconceptional maternal smoking associated with delay in embryonic development
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant prompts system sciences and precision medicine
Ketogenic diet could enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High-fiber diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia