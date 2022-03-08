Orbit Discovery and WuXi AppTec sign agreement to access peptide discovery and optimisation technologies

Orbit Discovery (Orbit), a ground-breaking peptide discovery company is pleased to announce the commencement of a partnership with WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Orbit will combine its leading peptide discovery platform and experience with WuXi AppTec’s downstream capabilities. Specifically, Orbit gains access to WuXi AppTec’s expertise in peptide optimisation, peptide production and manufacturing to help its Partners obtain clinically relevant data packs and materials in a rapid timeframe. Orbit will also utilise other capabilities within WuXi AppTec, in particular their expertise in cell line and assay development and biophysical analysis.

Incorporating these capabilities into the Orbit platform will enable functional assays to be developed against a wider range of targets, facilitating direct functional screens using novel bead-based technologies and microfluidics.

This is the first strategic technology link Orbit has penned since its formation in 2016. The partnership underlines the commitment of the new management team to deliver ground-breaking technology and broader capabilities to the Partners engaged in applying the Company’s technology for the discovery of peptide therapeutic leads.

“We aim to move Orbit to the forefront of peptide discovery, and relationships such as this help us leverage expertise that would take far longer to grow organically. We see the partnership with WuXi AppTec as being a key relationship and a great asset to our current Partners, and Partners of the future.” He added: “We see particular value in the development and manufacturing platform of WuXi AppTec, that will enable us to generate peptides at small or large scale that incorporate chemical modifications to facilitate peptide optimisations and the journey towards a therapeutic candidate.” Dr Neil Butt, Chief Executive Officer of Orbit Discovery

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to support Orbit Discovery and its research partners” commented Dr Dave Madge, VP Discovery Services at WuXi AppTec. “We see substantial synergies between the Orbit technology for peptide discovery and our platform for optimisation, characterisation and manufacture of novel peptide therapeutics.”