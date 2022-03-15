‘An Arm and a Leg’: Need an expensive drug? Here’s what you need to know

Lillian Karabaic teaches personal finance to millennials through a podcast and community called Oh My Dollar! — and she needs an expensive drug to treat a chronic condition. That makes her an expert on one of the most complex arrangements in the American health care system: the copay accumulator.

In short, it’s an invention by the insurance industry to make sure only your money counts toward your yearly deductible — not any assistance you might receive from a drug company.

Drug companies offer copay assistance to patients whose plans make them pay a percentage of a medicine’s price so that they charge insurers more. For instance, if a drug’s monthly cost is $10,000, few people with a 20% copay could afford $2,000 a month. But if the drug company helps you with that $2,000 — sometimes they call it a “coupon” — it can charge your insurer $8,000 a month. Copay accumulators say these coupons can’t count toward an insurance plan’s out-of-pocket maximum.

It’s confusing, but Karabaic was well aware of how it works. Still, she recently got socked with an unexpected $3,000 charge — and expects to lose her very organized fight against it.

Finding out whether an insurance plan includes one of these policies can be extremely tough. Researchers from the AIDS Institute looked at hundreds of plans across the country and developed a tip sheet to help guide searches. A dozen states have banned copay accumulators, and more are considering doing so.

Related Stories

For tips on how to avoid overpaying for drugs — when that's possible — check out the latest edition of our First Aid Kit newsletter.

Here's a transcript of the episode.

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Current and future perspectives of mRNA technology
Incidence rates of psychiatric diagnoses and drugs in Israeli adolescents before and during the COVID-19 pandemic
Novel SARS-CoV-2 mutations reported in chronic HIV patients
National Preventive Health Strategy 2021-2030 focuses on primary health care and physical activity
Study shows chronic alcohol consumption as a potential risk factor for SARS-CoV-2-infection
Chronic disease and mental health prevalence among US child care professionals during COVID-19 pandemic
In vitro effect of several antiviral drugs against various SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
In silico screening and testing of FDA approved drugs inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein cleavage

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Defective gene in blood cancers could be treated with already available drugs