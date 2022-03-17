The immunogenicity of homologous and heterologous boosters in adults who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccine six months prior

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the efficacy of booster doses of heterologous intramuscular and aerosolized adenovirus-vectored vaccine (Ad5-nCoV), a recombinant protein-based ZF2001 vaccine, and homologous CoronaVac vaccines. The booster dose effectiveness was evaluated against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) wild-type (WT) and Omicron strains among individuals primed with inactivated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination six months before the study.

Study: Aerosolized Ad5-nCoV booster vaccination elicited potent immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after inactivated COVID-19 vaccine priming. Image Credit: Ratana21/Shutterstock
Study: Aerosolized Ad5-nCoV booster vaccination elicited potent immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after inactivated COVID-19 vaccine priming. Image Credit: Ratana21/Shutterstock

About the study

In the present study, the team compared the immunogenicity of booster vaccinations of Ad5-nCoV delivered intramuscularly (Ad5-nCoV-IM, 5×1010 viral particles), aerosolized Ad5-nCoV (Ad5-nCoV-IH, 1×1010 viral particles), ZF2001(25 μg), and CoronaVac (3 μg) in December 2021 among inactivated-COVID-19 vaccine primed individuals.

Over 900 participants were enrolled in the study. They were divided into four groups based on the type of booster dose administered-Ad5-nCoV-IM group (n=229), aerosolized Ad5-nCoV(n=223), ZF2001 group (n=219), and CoronaVac group (n=233). Individuals with COVID-19 history or immunocompromised disorders were excluded from the analysis.

Serum samples were obtained from the subjects and used for immunogenicity assessment at baseline, one week, two weeks, and four weeks post booster vaccination. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) titers against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the viral spike (S) protein were determined using the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

Additionally, pseudovirus neutralization antibody (PNAb) assays were conducted using the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) pseudotyped virus. The anti-S IgG and interferon-gamma (IFNγ) ELISpot assays were performed to assess the B cell and T-cell responses, respectively, at baseline, two weeks, and four weeks of a booster vaccination. The spot assays were performed for 50 individuals per group.

Results

Within a week of booster vaccination, Ad5-nCoV-IM rapidly and significantly boosted the anti-RBD IgG titers 30-fold higher, followed by CoronaVac (nine-fold increase) and the ZF2001 booster (three-fold increase).

Related Stories

Two weeks post booster vaccination, Ad5-nCoV-IH generated the greatest IFNγ response, 13-fold of CoronaVac, 17-fold of ZF2001, and five times higher than that Ad5-nCoV-IM vaccines. Additionally, the IgG titers dramatically increased with an average fold increase of 464, 523,174, and 61 for Ad5-nCoV-IM, Ad5-nCoV-IH, ZF2001, and CoronaVac, respectively, from baseline.

The geometric mean titers (GMT) were 970, 567,308, and 139 for the Ad5-nCoV-IM, Ad5-nCoV-IH, ZF2001, and CoronaVac boosters, respectively. The booster-generated responses were higher for Ad5-nCoV-IH (GMT 320) and Ad5-nCoV-IM (GMT 261) compared to the other two groups. Likewise, the anti-S IgG spot responses were higher for the Ad5-nCoV vaccines.

Four weeks post booster dose, Ad5-nCoV-IH generated the highest anti-Omicron S antibody titers with efficacy 14-fold higher than CoronaVac, 5.6-fold of ZF2001, and double of Ad5-nCoV-IM vaccine. In all the groups, peak IgG titers were observed two weeks post vaccine booster and decreased slightly after four weeks of a booster dose. The median fold increases were 281, 361, 120, and 47 for Ad5-nCoV-IM, Ad5-nCoV-IH, ZF2001, and CoronaVac., respectively. The geometric mean concentration (GMC) of the antibody titers generated by Ad5-nCoV-IH b was greater than the others. Additionally, Ad5-nCoV-IH-induced PNAb titers remained steady with GMT 874, while the titers generated by other boosters decreased.

The two-week median IgG spots were 600,1250,100 and 80 for Ad5-nCoV-IM, Ad5-nCoV-IH, ZF2001, and CoronaVac, respectively, which decreased to 265, 360, 70, and 90, respectively, four weeks post booster dose. About 83% and 61% of participants in the Ad5-nCoV-IM group and 89% and 72% of the Ad5-nCoV-IH group demonstrated a four-fold increase in the anti-S IgG spots two weeks and four weeks post booster dose, respectively. These values were substantially higher than that of CoronaVac and ZF2001 boosters. The anti-RBD IgG titers positively correlated with the anti-S IgG spots in the subjects, two weeks and four weeks post booster vaccination, except for the CoronaVac booster group.  

Although Ad5-nCoV-IH was unable to alter anti-RBD IgG titers, it induced the most potent IFNγ response, 100% and 95.7%, with the aerosolized Ad5-nCoV booster and 85% and 69% with the Ad5-nCoV-IM booster two weeks and four weeks post booster dose, respectively. The IFNγ levels positively correlated with the presence of anti-S IgG spots. Although PNAb titers against the WT strain were higher post-Ad5-nCoV-IM booster, the anti-Omicron S titers were most significantly boosted by the Ad5-nCoV-IH vaccine.

To summarize, the heterologous Ad5-nCoV-IH booster induced the most robust serological immunity against the Omicron variant among inactivated-COVID-19 vaccine primed individuals.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2022, March 17). The immunogenicity of homologous and heterologous boosters in adults who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccine six months prior. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 17, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/The-immunogenicity-of-homologous-and-heterologous-boosters-in-adults-who-received-inactivated-COVID-19-vaccine-six-months-prior.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The immunogenicity of homologous and heterologous boosters in adults who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccine six months prior". News-Medical. 17 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/The-immunogenicity-of-homologous-and-heterologous-boosters-in-adults-who-received-inactivated-COVID-19-vaccine-six-months-prior.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The immunogenicity of homologous and heterologous boosters in adults who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccine six months prior". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/The-immunogenicity-of-homologous-and-heterologous-boosters-in-adults-who-received-inactivated-COVID-19-vaccine-six-months-prior.aspx. (accessed March 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2022. The immunogenicity of homologous and heterologous boosters in adults who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccine six months prior. News-Medical, viewed 17 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/The-immunogenicity-of-homologous-and-heterologous-boosters-in-adults-who-received-inactivated-COVID-19-vaccine-six-months-prior.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Origins and evolutions of SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant in the UK
Immunobridging study shows immunogenicity in adolescents receiving SARS-CoV-2 mRNA and inactivated vaccines
Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant by hetero-bivalent nanobodies
Updated results from ongoing study on the effect of a BNT162b2 booster dose on anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Study suggests increased durability of immune responses towards SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after BNT62b2 booster
Vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 severity in the elderly
Ethyl lauroyl arginine hydrochloride (ELAH) nasal spray as potent antiviral against SARS-CoV-2
Study shows competitive fitness of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants linked to their distinctiveness relative to identified lineages

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Andre Alfaro from nanoComposix (now a Fortis Life Sciences company) about the possibilities lateral flow assays offer in the post-covid healthscape.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New way to deliver potential HIV vaccine using mRNA technology