INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes

INTEGRA Biosciences has created the future of pipetting with the release of voice-activated pipettes. Initially available for VOYAGER pipettes and D-ONE single channel pipetting modules on the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot, this voice assistant technology uses artificial intelligence to greatly streamline routine processes and increase laboratory productivity.

This cutting-edge solution is INTEGRA’s first foray into the world of artificial intelligence, and is designed to offer workflow benefits far beyond simplifying pipetting tasks. The new voice assistant can also tell you the time and local weather, as well as remind you of upcoming meetings and tasks – much like our beloved smart phones or desktops apps.

The software uses state-of-the-art voice recognition technology to recognize individuals, and can even be taught to use the correct names. It responds to instructions, and can be told which programs to run without having to press a single button.

This innovation will make automated pipetting procedures almost contactless, requiring minimal physical input and supervision from the user. The voice assistant also keeps tabs on stock levels, and can put in orders directly from the INTEGRA e-shop, lightening the load of busy staff and ensuring you will never run out of essential lab supplies.Voice-activated pipetting will be available to purchase as an add-on from INTEGRA on April 1st, 2022. Watch the video here.

INTEGRA's voice assistant - the future of pipetting

Video Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2022, April 01). INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 01, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220401/INTEGRA-launches-voice-activated-pipettes.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes". News-Medical. 01 April 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220401/INTEGRA-launches-voice-activated-pipettes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220401/INTEGRA-launches-voice-activated-pipettes.aspx. (accessed April 01, 2022).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2022. INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes. News-Medical, viewed 01 April 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220401/INTEGRA-launches-voice-activated-pipettes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Win an EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter Pack from INTEGRA
INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 384 proves indispensable in neurodegeneration research
VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette increases productivity in a real-life situation
INTEGRA offers tips and tricks to solve your pipetting challenges
INTEGRA increases global turnover by 46 %
Automate your sample pooling with INTEGRA’s efficient pipetting solutions
INTEGRA’s ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot helps to streamline sample pooling for arbovirus testing
INTEGRA offers answers to your cell culture throughput needs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like...
INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications