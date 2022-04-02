Analysis of antioxidants, stress markers in the blood could lead to new diagnostic tool for breast cancer

A new study that analyzes levels of antioxidants and stress markers in the blood could lead to a new diagnostic tool for breast cancer. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the world. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2020, there were nearly 8 million women living with breast cancer who had been diagnosed in the past five years. Identifying new diagnostic techniques is of major importance to efforts that aim to minimize the disease's devastating effects. Researchers from the University of Lahore in Pakistan explored the role that inflammatory and stress markers may play in the development and progression of breast cancer.

Related Stories

The research team examined blood samples from premenopausal women diagnosed with breast cancer. When compared to age-matched controls without cancer, the breast cancer patients had significantly increased levels of inflammatory markers. Among the overexpressed markers were the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1, matrix metalloproteinase 9-;an enzyme that is overexpressed in several diseases-;and heat shock protein 27. This protein acts as an antioxidant that typically prevents or reduces cell death. However, in some disease states-;such as cancer-;heat shock protein 27 has been found to be both protective and destructive.

In addition, the breast cancer group had low levels of protective compounds such as vitamins A, C and D, catalase-;an enzyme that protects cells from oxidative stress-;and the antioxidants superoxide dismutase and glutathione.

The breast cancer pathophysiology included an overbalance of oxidants or stress markers and an underbalance of antioxidants."

Samina Malik, MBBS, MPhil, first author of the study

This proportion of pro- and anti-inflammatory components may play "a crucial role in the metastasis of breast cancer" and may be useful as a diagnostic marker for the disease, the researchers explained.

Source:

American Physiological Society

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists create a biobank of 87 triple-negative breast cancer organoids
Exercise elicits benefits to breast cancer patients’ physical and mental health
New therapy makes immunologically 'cold' tumors hot enough for immune attack
Study uncovers a gene that strongly associates with breast cancer patient's treatment outcomes
Researchers find two gene variants linked to accelerated aging in childhood cancer survivors
Biomarker testing in lung cancer patients has increased in real-world clinical practice, study reveals
Topologically designed antibody candidates for SARS-CoV-2 and cancer therapies
Scientists develop first drug to treat uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Biologists discover gene deletion behind abnormality in blood cancer cells