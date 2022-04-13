Epigenetics likely to be the reason why lung cancer patients develop treatment resistance

Doctors typically treat people with nonsmall cell lung cancer, a prevalent and typically incurable type of cancer that makes up 80%-85% of lung cancers, with tyrosine kinase inhibitors, specifically epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors. About 15%-20% of these patients will become resistant to these standard treatments, resulting in their eventual death.

Researchers understand part of the reason for this: The cells develop a mutation that leads to resistance. But about half of those resistant patients remain unexplained.

Related Stories

Andrea Kasinski, a cellular biologist, and her lab have discovered that some of the explanation is epigenetic. When cells lose the histone methyltransferase (KMT5C), genes that KMT5C were repressing instead become expressed, leading to resistance to epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors.

This understanding lays the groundwork for future therapeutics and gives researchers and doctors a deeper insight into the biology and progression of cancers, especially the role that epigenetic-modifying proteins play in drug resistance, a phenomenon that is not well understood.

For the majority of genes that contribute to cancer, we're not sure how they work yet. And for many, we don't have a way to therapeutically target them. Research like this, that helps us understand how those genes work to determine cancer outcomes, adds to our understanding of the network. This knowledge will ultimately lead us to better therapeutics."

Andrea Kasinski, Cellular Biologist, Purdue University

Source:

Purdue University

Journal reference:

Pal, A. S., et al. (2022) Loss of KMT5C Promotes EGFR Inhibitor Resistance in NSCLC via LINC01510-Mediated Upregulation of MET. Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-20-0821

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI model uses electronic health records to identify people at high risk for pancreatic cancer
Nanomedicine for treating life-threatening brain tumors
Study shows benefits of Medicaid expansion for patients diagnosed with de novo stage 4 breast cancer
New website offers accurate, reliable information about causes of cancer
Study finds higher risk of all-cause mortality among pediatric cancer patients in LMICs during the pandemic
Challenges, unmet needs and future opportunities in COVID-19 therapeutics
Drug used to treat lung cancer could help improve survival rates for bladder cancer patients
Therapies for LGL leukemia should target the immune system, not only cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Insight into the Breast Cancer Landscape with Breast Cancer Now