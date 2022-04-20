Studying the immune response after COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches and fitness bands

The response to vaccination varies among individuals. Some vaccines cause adverse reactions, termed reactogenicity. Vaccine reactogenicity can cause physiological changes.

Study: Inter-individual variation in objective measure of reactogenicity following COVID-19 vaccination via smartwatches and fitness bands. Image Credit: Maridav/Shutterstock
Study: Inter-individual variation in objective measure of reactogenicity following COVID-19 vaccination via smartwatches and fitness bands. Image Credit: Maridav/Shutterstock

A new study published in npj Digital Medicine tracked these subtle physiological responses using smart wearable devices like smartwatches and fitness bands. This measurable evidence of reactogenicity can prove to be a useful surrogate for vaccine-induced immune response.

Vaccine reactogenicity

In the U.S., three coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines have emergency use authorization, Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose mRNA vaccine, Moderna two-dose mRNA vaccine, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson single-dose adenovirus-based vaccine. Several studies have established the efficacies of these vaccines.

The individual immune responses to vaccines vary, including the COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, the non-invasive method to identify an individual's response to vaccination is through self-reporting of the side effects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 69% of individuals (out of 1.9 million) reported systemic side effects after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. The side effects include systemic inflammation, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, fever, and joint pain. Around 25.6% to 53.9% of individuals had side effects the day following their 2nd dose. The side effects experienced after the booster dose were less than those after the second dose but more than those after the first dose.

The correlation between post-vaccination reactogenicity symptoms and an immune response is debated. One study has identified a direct correlation between the period between the first and second vaccine dose, reactogenicity, and the humoral immune response. Another study has shown a correlation between physiological changes measured using a smart ring and around 30-day antibody levels.

Hypothesis

This study hypothesized that there are measurable markers of vaccine reactogenicity. These biomarkers are digital and objective. Moreover, they can be identified by detecting subtle changes in the normal resting heart rate (RHR) of an individual.

Furthermore, post-vaccination behavioral changes in an individual can be investigated by measuring changes in their routine sleep and activity. The characteristics of an individual and the vaccine can be explored to see if they influence reactogenicity. Thus, a correlation can be established between changes in RHR and COVID-19 infection status or vaccination status.

DETECT study

Related Stories

This was an observational, longitudinal, prospective, direct-to-participant, app-based study titled Digital Engagement and Tracking for Early Control and Treatment (DETECT) study. Daily data were collected from smart wearable devices. The data collection period included the two weeks before and after each vaccination dose. Data was collected from 7,298 participants who reported receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 6,803 participants received both doses of an mRNA vaccine. Only 437 participants received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose adenovirus-based vaccine and therefore, were excluded from this study.

Post-vaccination changes in RHR and behavioral changes

For the analysis of changes in RHR, 5764 (78%) participants were included. Of these, 314 (5.5%) had prior COVID-19 infection, 2,388 (42%) received the Moderna vaccine, and 3,286 (58%) received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

For the analysis of behavioral changes, 4,628 (63%) participants contributed adequate data to assess changes in activity, and 5,691 (78%) participants contributed adequate data to assess changes in sleep.

The RHR increased from the respective individual baseline after vaccination for most individuals - 71% after the first dose and 76% after the second dose. It peaked on day 2 and returned to baseline by day 6. The average RHR did not normalize until day 4 after the first dose and day 6 after the second dose.

For 47% of participants, the increase in RHR was one standard deviation above or 68% higher than their normal daily pattern after the second vaccine dose.

Prior COVID-19 infection correlated with a higher RHR increase after the first vaccine dose compared to those without prior infection. However, these participants showed no difference in RHR after the second dose. The changes in RHR for individuals who received the Moderna vaccine were higher than for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This difference was observed after the first and second doses.

After the first dose, females showed a higher RHR increase. Also, participants less than 40 years old showed a higher RHR increase after the second dose.

Normal activity and sleep patterns were minimally affected by the first dose of the vaccine. However, on that day after the second vaccine dose, there was a significant decrease in activity and increase in sleep, relative to baseline. This returned to baseline by day 2. 

Intriguingly, changes in sleep and activity did not correlate with changes in RHR. 

Conclusion

COVID-19 vaccination resulted in subtle but significant changes in RHR. There was substantial interindividual variability in RHR increase that could be correlated with the vaccine type or prior COVID-19 infection, characteristics associated with reactogenicity and immune response. Digital tracking can be used as a surrogate for vaccine-induced immune response.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Shital Sarah Ahaley

Written by

Dr. Shital Sarah Ahaley

Dr. Shital Sarah Ahaley is a medical writer. She completed her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Microbiology at the University of Pune. She then completed her Ph.D. at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru where she studied muscle development and muscle diseases. After her Ph.D., she worked at the Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research, Pune as a post-doctoral fellow. She then acquired and executed an independent grant from the DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance as an Early Career Fellow. Her work focused on RNA binding proteins and Hedgehog signaling.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sarah Ahaley, Shital. (2022, April 20). Studying the immune response after COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches and fitness bands. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 20, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220420/Studying-the-immune-response-after-COVID-19-vaccination-using-smartwatches-and-fitness-bands.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sarah Ahaley, Shital. "Studying the immune response after COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches and fitness bands". News-Medical. 20 April 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220420/Studying-the-immune-response-after-COVID-19-vaccination-using-smartwatches-and-fitness-bands.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sarah Ahaley, Shital. "Studying the immune response after COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches and fitness bands". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220420/Studying-the-immune-response-after-COVID-19-vaccination-using-smartwatches-and-fitness-bands.aspx. (accessed April 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Sarah Ahaley, Shital. 2022. Studying the immune response after COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches and fitness bands. News-Medical, viewed 20 April 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220420/Studying-the-immune-response-after-COVID-19-vaccination-using-smartwatches-and-fitness-bands.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of the BNT and half-m1273 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines given as a fourth dose booster
Impact of COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign in Israel
Study explores myopericarditis incidence and COVID-19 vaccination
Study finds efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines reported in Phase 3 trials declines as pandemic prevalence at trial sites increases
Study identifies Etravirine and Dolutegravir as effective entry inhibitors of wild-type and predominant variants of SARS-CoV-2
Study identifies risk factors for severe COVID-19 in hospitalized children in Canada
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2 sublineage outbreak aggravated by low population immunity in Hong Kong
CDC study highlights effectiveness of COVID-19 booster vaccination against reinfection and hospitalization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The involvement of the skeletal muscles in long COVID-19