Dapagliflozin did not reduce risks in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

In a recent randomized clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and cardio-metabolic risk factors, the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor dapagliflozin did not significantly reduce patients' risk of organ failure, kidney problems, or death compared with placebo, although numerically fewer participants treated with dapagliflozin experienced these outcomes. The findings are published in CJASN.

SGLT2 inhibitors have numerous kidney- and heart-protective effects. Because COVID-19 affects multiple organ systems, Hiddo Lambers Heerspink, PhD, PharmD (University of Groningen, the Netherlands) and his colleagues conducted a secondary analysis from the Dapagliflozin in Respiratory Failure in Patients With COVID-19 (DARE-19) trial to assess the efficacy and safety of the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin in 1,250 patients with cardio-metabolic risk factors acutely hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dapagliflozin was well tolerated regardless of patients' kidney function, but compared with placebo, it did not result in a significant risk reduction in the primary outcomes of organ dysfunction or death, or improvement in recovery. Dapagliflozin also did not result in a significant risk reduction in the secondary composite kidney outcome of composite of acute kidney injury, kidney replacement therapy, or death.

These new data from DARE-19 reinforce the safety of dapagliflozin in acutely ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19 even in those with reduced kidney function who are at particularly high risk of acute kidney injury."

Hiddo Lambers Heerspink, PhD, PharmD, University of Groningen

An accompanying editorial notes that DARE-19 was a neutral trial for all of the outcomes it assessed, both individually and collectively. "Nevertheless, DARE-19 was a positive trial from the perspective of the safety of using an SGLT2 inhibitor while experiencing acute illness in patients with either preserved or reduced kidney function," the authors wrote.

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Google search data could predict new COVID-19 cases
Survey identifies maternal attitude towards COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy
Protocols and practices that support breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic
Findings of the HITCH randomized clinical trial show lack of improvement in COVID-19 on temporary androgen suppression
Exploring happy hypoxia in COVID-19 patients
Increased incidence of COVID-19 breakthrough cases associated with psychiatric disorders
Lower COVID-19 mortality among physically active individuals in Sub-Saharan Africa
Acute kidney injury among pediatric COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU in North America

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study investigates intestinal ischemia in COVID-19 patients