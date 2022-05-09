More evidence that pediatric COVID vaccination prevents MIS-C

Although severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, does not affect children widely, rare events of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported. Scientists have stated that MIS-C is a severe, post-infection hyperinflammatory condition that typically occurs two-six weeks after COVID-19 infection. During pre-Delta SARS-CoV-2 waves, MIS-C was reported in 1 in 3,000–4,000 children infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. All these children were unvaccinated.

Scientists have worked extensively hard to protect all individuals from COVID-19 infection. Although several COVID-19 vaccines initially received emergency use authorization (EUA) for vaccinating adults, the BNT162b2 vaccine, developed by Pfizer–BioNTech, received approval from the European Medicines Agency for vaccinating children. 

Study: Incidence and clinical phenotype of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant by vaccination status: a Danish nationwide prospective cohort study. Image Credit: NIAIDStudy: Incidence and clinical phenotype of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant by vaccination status: a Danish nationwide prospective cohort study. Image Credit: NIAID

Background

Previous studies have determined several factors associated with the incidence of MIS-C, which include the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the virulence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and the effectiveness of the available vaccines against MIS-C after breakthrough infection. During the SARS-CoV-2 Delta wave, studies conducted in France and the USA reported a high vaccine efficacy against MIS-C in young adults. However, the underlying mechanisms behind these results are not clear. For instance, these studies failed to elucidate if adolescents exhibited a reduced risk of MIS-C owing to vaccination or breakthrough infections, or both. Also, not much evidence is available to prove that all SARS-CoV-2 variants pose the same risk of MIS-C similar to pre-Delta variants.

Denmark experienced a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases after the emergence and circulation of the Delta variant, i.e., from July to December 2021. It developed a nationwide SARS-CoV-2 surveillance system that contained COVID-19 test results from both public and private providers. The surveillance system also included details of vaccination status for each individual via a unique registration number.

A New Study

Researchers designed a nationwide pediatric COVID-19 research project based on real-time data since the early phase of the pandemic. They collected data on phenotypes of COVID-19-associated diseases, including MIS-C manifestations. The main focus of this research was to assess the incidence of MIS-C and to define its clinical phenotype after the participants were infected with the Delta variant. In addition, researchers also considered their vaccination status. Interestingly, the authors also compared the rate of incidence of MIS-C during the period when the Delta variant circulated from the pre-Delta era. This study is available in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

Related Stories

In this study, researchers included COVID-19 patients whose ages were between zero and seventeen. All the patients were hospitalized between August 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, when the Delta strain was dominantly circulating in Denmark.

Key Findings

The current study revealed the incidence of MIS-C after SARS-CoV-2 Delta infection to be 1 in 3,400 infected unvaccinated children and young adults. This result is comparable to the estimated MIS-C infection during the pre-Delta period, i.e., one in 3,000–4,000 unvaccinated children.

Importantly, researchers reported that two doses of Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines exhibited 94% efficacy against MIS-C. This estimate was found to be similar to the US data, where the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine exhibited 91% effectiveness against MIS-C.

Scientists provided two explanations regarding reduced MIS-C incidence in vaccinated children and adolescents. They stated that COVID-19 vaccines might have offered substantial protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, putting fewer children and adolescents at risk of developing MISC. Another explanation was that vaccines could have a direct effect on the susceptibility of MIS-C after breakthrough infection, which might be because of the fact that vaccine-induced immune protection could prevent hyperinflammation.

Even though the current study found that the incidence of MIS-C due to the Delta variant was similar to the original SARS-CoV-2 variant, the Omicron variant is phylogenetically distant and might cause differential MIS-C incidence. Researchers also highlighted the risk of MIS-C after reinfections. For instance, many children were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection twice, and hence, reinfection could affect the magnitude of MIS-C manifestation.

Interestingly, male children were found to be more susceptible to MIS-C compared to females. In the study cohort, 73% of male children and young adults suffered MIS-C after being infected with the Delta variant and 61% after being infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.

Conclusion

The study's main limitation is the low number of cases of MIS-C in the study cohort. However, the key strength is its nationwide pediatric research set-up containing real-time data consisting of detailed phenotyping and vaccination status of the study cohort. The authors stated that it is vital to understand the impacts of COVID-19 vaccination so that parents can make an informed decision regarding vaccinating their children.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2022, May 09). More evidence that pediatric COVID vaccination prevents MIS-C. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 10, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220509/More-evidence-that-pediatric-COVID-vaccination-prevents-MIS-C.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "More evidence that pediatric COVID vaccination prevents MIS-C". News-Medical. 10 May 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220509/More-evidence-that-pediatric-COVID-vaccination-prevents-MIS-C.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "More evidence that pediatric COVID vaccination prevents MIS-C". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220509/More-evidence-that-pediatric-COVID-vaccination-prevents-MIS-C.aspx. (accessed May 10, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2022. More evidence that pediatric COVID vaccination prevents MIS-C. News-Medical, viewed 10 May 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220509/More-evidence-that-pediatric-COVID-vaccination-prevents-MIS-C.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are superior to their predecessors
Study suggests SARS-CoV-2 Omicron is as deadly as past variants
Infection with SARS-CoV-2 results in antibodies against common colds
SARS-CoV-2 variants are not evolving to escape from T cell-mediated immunity
Approximately 13% of hospitalized COVID patients have serious neurologic symptoms
Multi-omics identify COVID-19 severity predictors and prothrombotic signatures in patients with end-stage kidney disease
Exploring changes in non-COVID-19 hospitalization rates before and during COVID-19
Efficacy and safety of a 3rd dose of mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Results indicate that Omicron infection induces low levels of neutralizing antibodies in immunocompetent individuals