Study shows dengue virus can lower sperm production in men

A recent study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases supports the notion that the dengue virus can be sexually transmissible for a short period after acute dengue illness and that it can also cause alterations in sperm production.

Study: Effects of Acute Dengue Infection on Sperm and Virus Clearance in Body Fluids of Men. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock
Study: Effects of Acute Dengue Infection on Sperm and Virus Clearance in Body Fluids of Men. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Background

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes that is common in regions with tropical climates around the world. Since it is endemic in more than one hundred countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) considers it one of the salient global health issues.

Most individuals infected with the dengue virus are asymptomatic or present with a mild form of the disease with signs and symptoms akin to influenza (e.g., fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea, fatigue). Nonetheless, in a small number of affected people, the disease can become serious and even fatal.

But mosquitoes are not the only way how the virus can be transmitted. For example, vertical transmission from pregnant women to their fetuses has been described, which results in higher rates of preterm births and miscarriages.

Furthermore, the transmission can occur via blood products, needlestick injury or blood transfusion. However, more controversial topic is potential sexual transmission that has been recently hinted in medical literature. By using this route, would the virus exert an additional impact on reproductive health?

A group of scientists, led by Dr. Joffrey Mons from the Groupe Hospitalier Sud Réunion in St. Pierre (France), aimed to address one of these pertinent questions by appraising the effects of acute dengue infection on sperm and viral clearance in body fluids of affected men.

Appraising spermatozoids and hormones

In a nutshell, this prospective study shows results from a longitudinal appraisal of various biologic samples (such as whole blood, urine, and semen) and reports the characteristics of semen and reproductive hormones following the acute infection with dengue virus in men.

Related Stories

The researchers have also documented the detection and clearance of viral genetic material in different fractions of the semen, as well as the presence of replicative virus (including in motile spermatozoids). Samples were collected 7, 15, 30, 60, and 90 days after disease symptoms have started in ten infected volunteers on Réunion Island.

Semen samples have been analyzed for dengue virus with the use of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and also examined for dengue virus ribonucleic acid (RNA) by virus isolation in Vero E6 cell cultures established from kidney epithelial cells of the African green monkey.

Lower sperm production, but no RNA in motile sperm cells

In this study, the researchers have found that sperm production in the context of dengue infection actually diminished approximately thirty days after symptom onset. Moreover, even though there were no significant disturbances in reproductive hormone levels, a substantial decrease in the testosterone/LH ratio might point to subtle dysfunction of Leydig cells found in the testes.

Spermatozoids, non-sperm cells, and seminal plasma from patients included in the study have been positive for dengue virus RNA, but not motile spermatozoa cell fractions. This implies that either the dengue virus has not been associated with motile spermatozoa, or the viral load was well below the detection threshold.

This is a rather important finding, as sperm processing methods that are employed for assisted reproductive technology seem to be effective for isolating spermatozoa free of dengue virus, as is the case for several other notable viruses.

Implications

In conclusion, the genetic material of the dengue virus has been found in semen up to thirty days after symptom onset; however, it was not associated with motile sperm cells. Of course, there are some study limitations, such as, low number of patients, no control group, mild symptoms, but these insights are quite valuable.

These findings emphasize the need for further studies in this field and also have implications for public health policy, such as contributing to increased diagnostic efficiency and limiting sexual transmission of dengue virus”, said study authors.

“Finally, our findings provide information relevant to counseling dengue virus-infected patients and couples who wish to conceive a child”, they added.

As the body of knowledge addressing the interactions between the dengue virus and the reproductive tract is still in its infancy, research endeavors like this one undoubtedly shed the light on what role viruses transmitted by mosquitos can actually play within the human reproductive tract.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Written by

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović is a medical doctor (MD) with a Ph.D. in biomedical and health sciences, specialist in the field of clinical microbiology, and an Assistant Professor at Croatia's youngest university - University North. In addition to his interest in clinical, research and lecturing activities, his immense passion for medical writing and scientific communication goes back to his student days. He enjoys contributing back to the community. In his spare time, Tomislav is a movie buff and an avid traveler.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. (2022, May 16). Study shows dengue virus can lower sperm production in men. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 16, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220516/Study-shows-dengue-virus-can-lower-sperm-production-in-men.aspx.

  • MLA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Study shows dengue virus can lower sperm production in men". News-Medical. 16 May 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220516/Study-shows-dengue-virus-can-lower-sperm-production-in-men.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Study shows dengue virus can lower sperm production in men". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220516/Study-shows-dengue-virus-can-lower-sperm-production-in-men.aspx. (accessed May 16, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Meštrović, Tomislav. 2022. Study shows dengue virus can lower sperm production in men. News-Medical, viewed 16 May 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220516/Study-shows-dengue-virus-can-lower-sperm-production-in-men.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Investigating effectiveness of mRNA booster against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron in individuals primed with mRNA or inactivated virus vaccines
Study describes ultra-structure of Nipah virus surface glycoprotein
Researchers investigate Zika virus and Dengue virus co-immunity
Hypermutation in children could be linked to the biological father receiving chemotherapy treatments
Direct infection and replication of influenza virus in cardiomyocytes is a primary determinant of cardiac pathology associated with severe influenza
Elevated BMI may exacerbate abnormalities associated with aging sperm cells
The generation of SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particles in insect cells
Study shows reduced respiratory syncytial virus antibody levels in women of childbearing age and infants during the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Case of probable transmission of tick-borne encephalitis virus from an unvaccinated mother to an infant through breast-feeding