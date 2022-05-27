Research offers entirely new ways to visualize cell membranes

Research from the lab of Matthew Lew at Washington University in St. Louis offers entirely new ways to see the very small.

The research -; two papers by PhD students at the McKelvey School of Engineering -; was published in the journals Optica and Nano Letters.

They have developed novel hardware and algorithms that allow them to visualize the building blocks of the biological world beyond three dimensions in a way that, until now, wasn't feasible. After all, cells are 3D objects and full of "stuff" -; molecules -; that moves around, rotates, spins and tumbles to drive life itself.

Like traditional microscopes, the work of two PhD students in the Lew lab, Tingting Wu and Oumeng Zhang, uses light to peer into the microscopic world -; but their innovations are anything but traditional. Currently, when people use light in imaging, they are likely interested in how bright that light is or what color it is. But light has other properties, including polarization.

Related Stories

"Oumeng's work twists the polarization of light," said Lew, assistant professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering. "This way, you can see both how things translate (move in straight lines) and rotate at the same time" -; something traditional imaging doesn't do.

"The development of new technology and the capability to see things we previously couldn't see is exciting," Zhang said. This unique capability to track both rotation and position at the same time gives him unique insights into how biological materials -; human cells and pathogens, for instance -; interact.

Wu's research also provides a new way to image cell membranes and, in a way, to see inside of them. Using fluorescent tracer molecules, she maps how the tracers interact with fat and cholesterol molecules in the membrane, determining how the lipids are arranged and organized.

"Any cell membrane, any nucleus, anything in the cell is a 3D structure," she said. "This helps us probe the full picture of a biological system. This enables us, for any biological sample, to see beyond three dimensions -; we see the 3D structure plus three dimensions of molecular orientation, giving us 6D images."

The researchers developed computational imaging technology, which synergizes software and hardware together, to successfully see the previously unseeable.

That's part of the innovation. Traditionally, biological imaging labs have been tied down to whatever commercial manufacturers are making. But if we engineer things differently, we can do so much more."

Matthew Lew, Washington University in St. Louis

Source:

Washington University in St. Louis

Journal reference:

Wu, T., et al. (2022) Dipole-spread-function engineering for simultaneously measuring the 3D orientations and 3D positions of fluorescent molecules. Optica. doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.451899.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunogenicity predictions reveal SARS-CoV-2 CD8+ T-cell epitopes
Small cell lung cancer subtypes respond differently to chemotherapeutics and targeted drugs
Penn Medicine and CHOP announce plans with Costa Rica's CCSS for CAR T research
‘Sting’ protein’s response to clean up damaged brain cells may accelerate Parkinson’s disease progression
UH experts in cloning and stem cell science take the first step toward unraveling cystic fibrosis
Researchers discover mechanisms underlying T-cell receptor's immunosuppressive function
Scientists investigate relevance of COVID-19 vaccine-mediated T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 variants
Study reveals how ZBP1 could lead to a cytokine storm during COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers create artificial cell membrane that can be kept stable for over 50 days