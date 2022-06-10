Tackling psychological distress among older people in rural Australian communities

Jun 10 2022Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

Psychological distress is acute for older people with multiple health difficulties in rural and remote areas of Australia, leading to higher health services use – but Flinders University researchers suggest that increased psychological screening in a clinical setting can help improve this situation.

Tackling psychological distress among older people in rural Australian communities
Dr Vivian Isaac, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University. Image Credit: Lisa Hatz

Related Stories

Flinders University’s Dr Vivian Isaac (senior lecturer in rural mental health) and PhD student Dennis Asante led a team that has made key observations for improving access to mental health support for older people with other illnesses living in rural and remote Australian communities.

Their study on psychological distress and health services usage among adults aged 60 or older in rural South Australia found that a significant proportion (13%) of people who participated in the study reported moderate to high psychological distress.

Psychological distress was higher in females – but lower among those aged more than 80 years.

Through evaluating the relationship between psychological distress, multimorbidity and health services utilization, the study found that multimorbidity is highly associated with psychological problems, and that this distress increases with age.

Psychological distress is associated with high health services use.

As a solution to address this problem, Dr Isaac suggests that screening of psychological distress in older adults is required in clinical setting.

In Australian rural environments, healthcare challenges such as poorer access to health services, inadequate healthcare professionals, particularly specialised care doctors and waiting times for clinical appointments are reported to affect the overall physical and mental wellbeing of rural localesThese healthcare challenges exacerbate for the rural older population who require complex health needs.”

Dr Vivian Isaac, Senior Lecturer in Rural Mental Health, Flinders University

Source:

Flinders University

Journal reference:

Asante, D., et al. (2022) Psychological distress, multimorbidity and health services among older adults in rural South Australia. Journal of Affective Disorder. doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2022.04.140.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Dispatching mental health specialists for nonviolent emergencies can be beneficial, study shows
Hennepin Healthcare researchers test an innovative way to help people quit smoking
Autistic adults have worse health and poorer quality healthcare
Patients seek mental health care from their doctor but find health plans standing in the way
Study demonstrates mental health changes in the adult European population during the COVID-19 pandemic
Peer-led, family-centered preventive intervention promotes mental health among Bhutanese immigrants in the U.S.
COVID-19's economic impact on healthcare systems, societies, and the population
Black youth in racist communities less likely to benefit from psychotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Team sports may help protect kids against mental health difficulties