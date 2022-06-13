Researchers show the connection between NAFLD and diabetes risk in children

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common pediatric liver disease, affecting 5 to 8 million children in the United States. In NAFLD, the cells of the liver store large fat droplets, which can affect the function of the liver. Physicians have long observed a relationship between NAFLD and type 2 diabetes in adults, but much less is known about a similar connection in children.

Rates of type 2 diabetes have doubled in children over the past 20 years. Children with NAFLD have features of insulin resistance, a key characteristic of type 2 diabetes, and so may be at risk for developing the disease.

There is a growing public health crisis as children with diabetes mature into adults with diabetes. We need to better understand how NAFLD contributes to type 2 diabetes risk in children so that we can actively work to prevent it."

Jeffrey Schwimmer, MD, professor of pediatrics at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Fatty Liver Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego

Related Stories

In a new study, published June 13, 2022 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, a national team of researchers, led by senior author Schwimmer, provide hard numbers describing the connection between NAFLD and diabetes risk, finding that among 892 children with NAFLD enrolled in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network, type 2 diabetes was present in 6.6 percent of the children at initial assessment, with the incidence rate increasing 3 percent annually over the next four years.

By the end of the study, one in every six children had developed type 2 diabetes.

"This is alarming because type 2 diabetes in youth is a much more aggressive disease than in adults, with more immediate and serious complications and outcomes," said Schwimmer.

The authors also identified specific factors that increase the risk of type 2 diabetes in children with NAFLD: sex (females were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes), severity of obesity and the amount of fat and scar tissue in the liver.

"These findings have clinical implications for gastroenterologists caring for children with NAFLD," Schwimmer said. "They should be aware of the risk and provide monitoring, anticipatory guidance and lifestyle interventions that help their patients avoid developing type 2 diabetes."

Source:

University of California - San Diego

Journal reference:

Newton, K.P., et al. (2022) Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes in Children with Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. doi.org/10.1016/j.cgh.2022.05.028.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diabetes-tailored program produces meaningful effects on glycemic control, body weight
Researchers demonstrate the feasibility of pancreatic beta-cell, target-specific CAR-Treg treatment for T1D
New analytical method sheds light on enduring mystery about type 2 diabetes
Etiologies of liver cancer are changing and the prognosis is mixed, study says
Study offers insights into genetic factors that affect immunological responses in type 1 diabetes
Ayurvedic medicine is effective in blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes, study finds
Stem cell-based therapy shows potential to provide blood sugar control in patients with high-risk type 1 diabetes
Black, Hispanic patients with advanced liver cancer have lower chance of receiving immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Scientists find new link between high-fat, high-fructose diets and Type 2 diabetes mellitus