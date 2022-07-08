Researchers develop a modular software system for optimizing biological systems

Machine learning is transforming all areas of biological science and industry, but is typically limited to a few users and scenarios. A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology led by Tobias Erb has developed METIS, a modular software system for optimizing biological systems. The research team demonstrates its usability and versatility with a variety of biological examples.

Though engineering of biological systems is truly indispensable in biotechnology and synthetic biology, today machine learning has become useful in all fields of biology. However, it is obvious that application and improvement of algorithms, computational procedures made of lists of instructions, is not easily accessible. Not only are they limited by programming skills but often also insufficient experimentally-labeled data. At the intersection of computational and experimental works, there is a need for efficient approaches to bridge the gap between machine learning algorithms and their applications for biological systems.

Now a team at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology led by Tobias Erb has succeeded in democratizing machine learning. In their recent publication in "Nature Communications", the team presented together with collaboration partners from the INRAe Institute in Paris, their tool METIS. The application is built in such a versatile and modular architecture that it does not require computational skills and can be applied on different biological systems and with different lab equipment. METIS is short from Machine-learning guided Experimental Trials for Improvement of Systems and also named after the ancient goddess of wisdom and crafts Μῆτις, lit. "wise counsel".

Less data required

Active learning, also known as optimal experimental design, uses machine learning algorithms to interactively suggest the next set of experiments after being trained on previous results, a valuable approach for wet-lab scientists, especially when working with a limited number of experimentally-labeled data. But one of the main bottlenecks is the experimentally-labeled data generated in the lab that are not always high enough to train machine learning models. "While active learning already reduces the need for experimental data, we went further and examined various machine learning algorithms. Encouragingly, we found a model that is even less dependent on data," says Amir Pandi, one of the lead authors of the study.

Related Stories

To show the versatility of METIS, the team used it for a variety of applications, including optimization of protein production, genetic constructs, combinatorial engineering of the enzyme activity, and a complex CO2 fixation metabolic cycle named CETCH. For the CETCH cycle, they explored a combinatorial space of 1025 conditions with only 1,000 experimental conditions and reported the most efficient CO2 fixation cascade described to date.

Optimizing biological systems

In application, the study provides novel tools to democratize and advance current efforts in bio­technology, synthetic biology, genetic circuit design, and metabolic engineering. "METIS allows researchers to either optimize their already discovered or synthesized biological systems," says Christoph Diehl, Co-lead author of the study. "But it is also a combinatorial guide for understanding complex interactions and hypothesis-driven optimization. And what is probably the most exciting benefit: it can be a very helpful system for prototyping new-to-nature systems."

METIS is a modular tool running as Google Colab Python notebooks and can be used via a personal copy of the notebook on a web browser, without installation, registration, or the need for local computational power. The materials provided in this work can guide users to customize METIS for their applications.

Source:

Max-Planck-Gesellschaft

Journal reference:

10.1038/s41467-022-31245-z

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NUS researchers discover a new way to interpret unsolved Mendelian diseases
Research examines possibility of monkeypox transmission in domestic settings
Research assesses antigenic co-evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants
Roundworms shed light on vision loss in a rare human genetic disorder
Intrahost genetic diversity and evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.517 lineage during chronic infection of an immunocompromised individual
Research highlights importance of designing effective COVID vaccine allocation strategies
Comprehensive atlas of genetic data on zebrafish will benefit medical and life science researchers
Neuropsychiatric symptoms prevalent in over 50% of monkeypox infections according to new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
A data commons to accelerate research in COVID and long-COVID