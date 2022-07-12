Study suggests vaping does not increase risk of COVID-19

Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) usage often leads to respiratory conditions and may also increase an individual’s vulnerability to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) due to compromised lung function.

Additional contact between the fingers and mouths, sharing of vape devices, or removal of the mask during vaping while using e-cigarettes can also increase the risk of COVID-19. However, nicotine appears to reduce the risk of COVID-19, either through its anti-inflammatory properties or interaction between nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and COVID-19.

Study: Electronic cigarette use and risk of COVID-19 among young adults without a history of cigarette smoking. Image Credit: vchal / Shutterstock.com Study: Electronic cigarette use and risk of COVID-19 among young adults without a history of cigarette smoking. Image Credit: vchal / Shutterstock.com

Although few studies have reported increased severity of COVID-19 with e-cigarette use, several studies have reported no association to exist between COVID-19 and e-cigarette use in adults. Since some individuals will both vape and smoke cigarettes, it is difficult to identify the independent risk of e-cigarettes.

A new Preventive Medicine journal study used a population-based retrospective cohort to examine the risk of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed COVID-19 with the use of e-cigarettes.

About the study

The current study was carried out from March 5, 2020, to November 11, 2020, and included participants who were between the age of 18 to 35 years of age, did not have a history of smoking, had a continuous Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) health plan enrollment in the previous year, and had one or more in-person inpatient or outpatient non-emergency visit from May 18, 2019, until the beginning of the study.

The primary outcome of the current study was the diagnosis of COVID-19 by a positive PCR test. The use of e-cigarettes was assessed by medical assistants during the time of primary care visits. Information regarding previous use of e-cigarettes was also collected.

Data on age, sex, any enrollment in a Medicaid insurance plan in the prior year, race/ethnicity, neighborhood deprivation index (NDI), medical service area, medical comorbidities, and body mass index (BMI) were also collected.

Study findings

Taken together, 1.2% and 1.6% of the participants reported being former or current users of e-cigarettes, respectively, whereas 97.2% reported never having used e-cigarettes. Current and former users were most commonly male, not obese, and non-Hispanic White. Most of the current users were reported to live in less deprived neighborhoods.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate was higher for former users as compared to current users or those who never used e-cigarettes.

Taken together, the current study demonstrated that although e-cigarette usage led to health risks in young adults, their current use was not associated with COVID-19. However, further research is needed to confirm these findings.

Limitations

One limitation of the current study was that the screening procedure for e-cigarette use was new and not universal. Second, the results might not be generalizable.

The frequency, duration, and heaviness of e-cigarette use were also not assessed in the current study. The researchers also did not include COVID-19-positive participants with minor or no symptoms.

An additional limitation was that the study took place during the initial months of the pandemic and might not be generalizable to later periods of the pandemic. Finally, the researchers did not determine whether other factors such as social distancing and asymptomatic testing varied with e-cigarette status.

Journal reference:
  • Young-Wolff, K. C., Slama, N., Alexeef, S. E., et al. (2022). Electronic cigarette use and risk of COVID-19 among young adults without a history of cigarette smoking. Preventive Medicine. doi:10.1016/j.ypmed.2022.107151..

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Suchandrima Bhowmik

Written by

Suchandrima Bhowmik

Suchandrima has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Microbiology and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Microbiology from the University of Calcutta, India. The study of health and diseases was always very important to her. In addition to Microbiology, she also gained extensive knowledge in Biochemistry, Immunology, Medical Microbiology, Metabolism, and Biotechnology as part of her master's degree.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bhowmik, Suchandrima. (2022, July 12). Study suggests vaping does not increase risk of COVID-19. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 13, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220712/Study-suggests-vaping-does-not-increase-risk-of-COVID-19.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bhowmik, Suchandrima. "Study suggests vaping does not increase risk of COVID-19". News-Medical. 13 July 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220712/Study-suggests-vaping-does-not-increase-risk-of-COVID-19.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bhowmik, Suchandrima. "Study suggests vaping does not increase risk of COVID-19". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220712/Study-suggests-vaping-does-not-increase-risk-of-COVID-19.aspx. (accessed July 13, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bhowmik, Suchandrima. 2022. Study suggests vaping does not increase risk of COVID-19. News-Medical, viewed 13 July 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220712/Study-suggests-vaping-does-not-increase-risk-of-COVID-19.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The replicative ability and pathogenicity of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 isolates in hamsters
The evolution of COVID-19 epidemiology in Italy over the first two years of the pandemic
Omicron infections have similar incubation periods but shorter generation intervals than Delta infections
Mild to moderate COVID causes inflammation of white matter in brain ten months later
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the US in 2020 and 2021
Nanoparticle vaccine could protect against animal viruses including future SARS-CoV-2 variants
Chicoric acid a potential candidate for COVID-19 treatment
Immune response after mild COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What is the long-term vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection?