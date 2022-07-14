Early treatment with interferons could mitigate severe COVID-19 in people with specific genetic factors

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized. People with this combination of genetic variants also remain positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection longer. However, interferon treatment may reduce the severity of COVID-19 in people with these genetic factors. Interferons are a type of protein that can help the body's immune system fight infection and other diseases, such as cancer.

Related Stories

The study appears July 14 in Nature Genetics.

These findings build on previous studies that have suggested that genetic factors, such as genetic variants affecting OAS antiviral proteins that facilitate the detection and breakdown of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, may influence the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The NCI researchers and their collaborators found that treatment of cells with an interferon decreased the viral load of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers also analyzed data from a clinical trial in which patients with COVID-19 who were not hospitalized were treated with the recombinant interferon pegIFN-λ1 and found that treatment improved viral clearance in all patients; those with the OAS1 risk variants benefitted the most. The results suggest that interferon treatment may improve COVID-19 outcomes and specifically in patients with certain OAS1 genetic variants who have impaired ability to clear infection.

Source:

National Institutes of Health

Journal reference:

Banday, A.R., et al. (2022) Genetic regulation of OAS1 nonsense-mediated decay underlies association with COVID-19 hospitalization in patients of European and African ancestries. Nature Genetics. doi.org/10.1038/s41588-022-01113-z.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does COVID-19 cause hair loss?
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected mental health and wellbeing, key determinants of health, and health inequities
Doggybone DNA COVID-19 vaccine can effectively neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants
Pregnant women at increased risk of COVID-19 severity
Study suggests spironolactone may improve clinical outcomes in COVID-19
Characterization of longer-term effects on behavior and brain inflammation following recovery from mild COVID-19
Researchers discover the first effective drug to treat rare, genetic liver disease
How does the belief that vaccination will end the COVID-19 pandemic relate to vaccination intent?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How can we define early COVID-19 reinfections?