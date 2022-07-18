Aegis Sciences to commence testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test

Starting today, Aegis Sciences will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects most non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox virus.

The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease. This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks." Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., CDC Director

Aegis will perform this testing at its laboratories in Nashville, Tenn., and can accept specimens from anywhere in the country. Aegis expects to be able to perform up to 10,000 tests per week, increasing the current capacity provided through CDC's Laboratory Response Network (LRN), Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics to up to 70,000 tests per week by the end of the month.

On June 22, HHS announced that five commercial laboratory companies would soon begin offering monkeypox testing. Since then, CDC has shipped the tests to the laboratories and their employees have been trained on their administration, among other steps.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don't think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Healthcare providers nationwide can order the orthopoxvirus test from Aegis just as they would normally order other tests. People seeking testing for monkeypox must consult with their healthcare provider first; they cannot separately go to an Aegis laboratory, submit a specimen, and request testing. Aegis will use electronic laboratory reporting to report results to jurisdictions as outlined in the CDC reporting guidance.

CDC anticipates additional commercial laboratories will come online in the coming days, and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the month of July. Healthcare providers can access information on Aegis's test at https://www.aegislabs.com/our-services/monkeypox/. The latest CDC information on monkeypox is available at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.