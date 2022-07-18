The impact of glucocorticoid therapy on immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination or infection in rituximab-treated patients with autoimmune disorders

In a recent study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, researchers examined immune reactions to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) among B cell-depleted autoimmune patients who concomitantly administered glucocorticoids.

Study: SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in B cell depleted patients with autoimmune disease. Image Credit: nelzajamal/Shutterstock
Study: SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in B cell depleted patients with autoimmune disease. Image Credit: nelzajamal/Shutterstock

Background

Related Stories

B cell depletion is a well-established therapeutic approach in musculoskeletal and rheumatologic disorders, B cell hematologic malignancies, and various autoimmune diseases. Nevertheless, B cells are essential for triggering a protective response after an infection or vaccination. Since the 1970s, it has been established that glucocorticoids decrease T and B cell activation, preventing the development of adaptive immune reactions against infections.

According to a study by Dr. Niu and colleagues, long-term glucocorticoid use reduces the effectiveness of the CoV disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and makes people more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, earlier analyses showed that patients with immune-mediated inflammatory disease who use glucocorticoids have a higher risk of COVID-19 and infection-related mortality and morbidity. Additionally, evidence suggests that COVID-19 outcomes are poorer during broad-spectrum immune suppressive therapies such as B-cell depleting medications and glucocorticoids.

About the study

In the present work, the investigators sought to determine if concurrent glucocorticoid therapy could impact COVID-19 vaccination responses that were reduced in rituximab-treated individuals with autoimmune illness.

Results, discussions, and conclusions

The team observed no significant exposure to glucocorticoid medication in the present group when examining whether baseline glucocorticoid treatment could have augmented decreased immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines or infections. Consequently, only three patients received concurrent glucocorticoid therapy: one COVID-19 vaccinee and two virus-infected patients. In addition, glucocorticoid doses were modest, averaging 4.6±3.8 mg of prednisolone per day. Thus, it is unlikely that prior glucocorticoid usage was accountable for the defective immune reactions to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. 

The use of glucocorticoids in conjunction with the infusion of rituximab was another possible source of glucocorticoids among the volunteers. This ascribes to a single injection of 25 mg prednisolone combined with the rituximab infusion. 

Previous research on patients with shock and asthma episodes, where short-term systemic bolus glucocorticoids were utilized often, has not shown any evidence that such treatment affects how well patients respond to their tetanus and influenza vaccinations. Existing studies also depicted that short-term glucocorticoid therapy did not impact the immune reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Hence, there was no reason to believe that a single glucocorticoid dose substantially contributes to the reported decreased humoral immune reactions to SARS-CoV-2 among patients treated with rituximab. 

The finding that T cell responses in rituximab-treated individuals with autoimmune disorders were preserved while B cell responses were significantly repressed indicates a specific impact of B cell depleting drugs instead of a general effect of glucocorticoids that would also affect T cell stimulation. These results and the observations made by Dr. Niu and colleagues, nevertheless, also imply that long-term, higher doses of glucocorticoids might pose a risk to B cell-depleted patients because, in the absence of B cells, immune reactions to infections and vaccinations largely rely on intact T cell reactions.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Shanet Susan Alex

Written by

Shanet Susan Alex

Shanet Susan Alex, a medical writer, based in Kerala, India, is a Doctor of Pharmacy graduate from Kerala University of Health Sciences. Her academic background is in clinical pharmacy and research, and she is passionate about medical writing. Shanet has published papers in the International Journal of Medical Science and Current Research (IJMSCR), the International Journal of Pharmacy (IJP), and the International Journal of Medical Science and Applied Research (IJMSAR). Apart from work, she enjoys listening to music and watching movies.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. (2022, July 18). The impact of glucocorticoid therapy on immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination or infection in rituximab-treated patients with autoimmune disorders. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 18, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220718/The-impact-of-glucocorticoid-therapy-on-immune-responses-to-COVID-19-vaccination-or-infection-in-rituximab-treated-patients-with-autoimmune-disorders.aspx.

  • MLA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "The impact of glucocorticoid therapy on immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination or infection in rituximab-treated patients with autoimmune disorders". News-Medical. 18 July 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220718/The-impact-of-glucocorticoid-therapy-on-immune-responses-to-COVID-19-vaccination-or-infection-in-rituximab-treated-patients-with-autoimmune-disorders.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "The impact of glucocorticoid therapy on immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination or infection in rituximab-treated patients with autoimmune disorders". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220718/The-impact-of-glucocorticoid-therapy-on-immune-responses-to-COVID-19-vaccination-or-infection-in-rituximab-treated-patients-with-autoimmune-disorders.aspx. (accessed July 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Susan Alex, Shanet. 2022. The impact of glucocorticoid therapy on immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination or infection in rituximab-treated patients with autoimmune disorders. News-Medical, viewed 18 July 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220718/The-impact-of-glucocorticoid-therapy-on-immune-responses-to-COVID-19-vaccination-or-infection-in-rituximab-treated-patients-with-autoimmune-disorders.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Early detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants via wastewater sequencing uncovers cryptic transmission
The putative impact of vitamin D receptor gene polymorphisms on SARS-CoV-2 infection among different variants
The impact of the SARS-CoV-2 spike A222V mutation on viral infection
How does the belief that vaccination will end the COVID-19 pandemic relate to vaccination intent?
Immune response after mild COVID
Comparison of complaints following second and third COVID mRNA vaccine doses
The strength and breadth of antibody responses elicited by hybrid immunity to COVID-19 vaccination or infection alone
Pfizer’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine does not affect the honeymoon phase of type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mild to moderate COVID causes inflammation of white matter in brain ten months later