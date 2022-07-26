Individuals who detransition avoid medical help, study finds

Medical education, research and clinical guidelines are all available to support the initiation of gender-affirming care for transgender people, but a York University-led qualitative study has found these resources are sparse when patients discontinue or reverse gender-affirming medical or surgical interventions -; referred to as detransition.

The study results published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, indicate that individuals detransition for various reasons including physical and mental health concerns or evolving gender identity, such as shifting from trans men or trans women, to non-binary or re-identifying with their birth sex.

A majority of respondents reported little decisional regrets regarding prior gender-affirming interventions, however participants frequently discussed stopping gender-affirming hormones 'cold turkey' without medical supervision, facing provider stigma, and experiencing clinicians who lacked detransition-related clinical knowledge."

Professor Kinnon Ross MacKinnon, lead author of the study

"I actually just stopped talking to them [clinicians]… I felt like they were going to be mad at me [for detransitioning]," said one study participant who quit taking testosterone and seeing her therapist. "I had like almost no supports when that was happening." Although during her initial medical transition she had positive relationships with her healthcare providers and therapist, she felt guilt and shame about detransitioning, and was worried that her clinicians would misinterpret her initial transition as a mistake and subsequent detransition as regret.

"Rather than relying on clinicians who were often a source of distrust, many turned instead to online detransition networks and social media. Often, they did not have a clear understanding of what health implications to expect when stopping gender-affirming hormones," points out MacKinnon.

Related Stories

Medical detransition was often experienced as physically and psychologically challenging. Some individuals initiated the process after gonadectomies or lower surgeries, which meant switching from masculinizing to feminizing hormones or vice-versa.

"The first doctor I went to -; and the second doctor -; both didn't have a clue what was going on … I feel like more information [is needed] around specifically people who need to get off testosterone to go back onto another [hormone]," said another study participant who now identifies as female. In her initial transition process as a transgender young person, her gender dysphoria had been treated with testosterone and both oophorectomy and hysterectomy. However, when she was seeking medical support to detransition and switch from testosterone to estrogen, she felt her medical providers were unprepared to meet her needs.

Aside from physical and mental health concerns, factors motivating detransition included surgical complications and post-operative pain, unsupportive parents or romantic partners, and employment discrimination. In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns was an additional impediment, causing difficulty accessing clinical appointments or gender-affirming surgeries.

For the study, 28 adults between the ages of 20-53 – the majority of whom were assigned female at birth – were interviewed about their experiences of detransition, including their healthcare encounters when discontinuing or reversing gender-affirming medical or surgical care.

MacKinnon and other researchers from Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, University of Michigan, and University of Toronto who worked on this study, conclude that further research and clinical guidance is required to address the unmet needs of those who discontinue or seek to reverse prior gender-affirming interventions.

Source:

York University

Journal reference:

MacKinnon, K.R., et al. (2022) Health care experiences of patients discontinuing or reversing prior gender-affirming treatments. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.24717.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Decline in mental health during pregnancy throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period
Integrating mental health support with routine care is essential for people with congenital heart defects
Study evaluates the effectiveness of universal school-based mindfulness training
’Health is Wealth’ focus for global healthcare trade and export summit at Birmingham 2022
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected mental health and wellbeing, key determinants of health, and health inequities
Research assesses antigenic co-evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants
Multi-agency team responding to mental health emergencies leads to better outcomes
Caregivers for patients with multiple myeloma may suffer from anxiety and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Covid-19 vaccine rollout reduced SARS-CoV-2 infection burden in healthcare workers during second wave