Celebrating the role of aspirin as chemopreventative agent against cancer

A special edition issue of the Aspirin Summaries has been published '125 years of aspirin - the role of aspirin in cancer' issue 2022.

This issue celebrates the role of aspirin as chemopreventative agent against cancer. Evidence for aspirin in cancer prevention has steadily emerged since its use in this indication was first hypothesized in the early 1990s and has continued to grow over the following three decades.

Scientific Advisory Board member, Andrew Chan, has also just published a viewpoint on aspirin use in cancer(Chan AT. Aspirin and the USPSTF—What About Cancer? JAMA Oncol. Published online July 28, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.2967).

Aspirin Matters podcast

Professor Carlo Patrono, Chair, Scientific Advisory Board of IAF

Professor Patrono's research has brought clinical benefit to many millions of people worldwide. In this interview with Pennie Taylor, health journalist, he reflects on a distinguished career; aspirin's long legacy and its promising prospects. Reminding us that platelets are key, because that's what aspirin does; its job at low doses is to selectively acetylate that single amino acid, of that single platelet protein, due to that simple chemical modification that Felix Hoffmann introduced 125 years ago.

Professor Patrono discusses the role of platelets and aspirin's therapeutic role past, present and future. He also speaks about his pride in having been able to convince clinical investigators in the cardiology and neurology field to initiate clinical trials to test the efficacy and safety of low dose aspirin.

Aspirin tributes

Scientific conference: 29th September, Berlin

