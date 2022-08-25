What is the association between T lymphocyte-mediated immune responses and COVID-19 severity?

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers examined the relationship between cell-mediated or T lymphocyte-mediated immunity and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection severity.

Study: SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-γ-producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in blood do not correlate with clinical severity in unvaccinated critically ill COVID-19 patients. Image Credit: Design_Cells/Shutterstock
Study: SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-γ-producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in blood do not correlate with clinical severity in unvaccinated critically ill COVID-19 patients. Image Credit: Design_Cells/Shutterstock

Background

T lymphocyte responses facilitate SARS-CoV-2 clearance and confer protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. COVID-19 results in elevated T lymphocyte [CD8+ (cluster of differentiation 8+) and CD4+] counts that recognize epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins viz. the membrane (M), nucleoprotein (N), and spike (S) proteins.

Studies have reported delayed SARS-CoV-2 appearance, weak interferon-gamma (IFN-γ)/interleukin-2 (IL-2)-production, and dysfunctional or misfired T lymphocytes with greater frequency among severe COVID-19 patients. In recent times, NP-targeted CD8+ T lymphocyte counts have been significantly correlated with mild COVID-19. Data on the association between SARS-CoV-2-reactive T-lymphocytes and COVID-19 severity outcomes are contradictory and limited.

About the study

In the present observational study, researchers prospectively assessed SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive IFN-γ-producing T lymphocyte responses among critically ill COVID-19 patients to explore if SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive IFN-γ T-cell counts were associated with serological biomarker indicators of poor COVID-19 outcomes and could, therefore, be used as surrogate markers for COVID-19 prognosis.

The study comprised 71 intensive care unit (ICU)-admitted COVID-19 patients (22 women and 49 men, median age of 65 years), most of whom (88%) received mechanical ventilation, and 28 patients eventually died. None of the patients had received COVID-19 vaccinations at ICU admission. COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed by RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) analysis of nasopharyngeal swabs collected between October 2020 and February 2021 before ICU admissions.

Peripheral blood samples were collected weekly during the ICU period, and SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid (RNA) loads were evaluated in tracheal aspirates (TA) obtained from 54 patients. SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive IFN-γ-producing T-lymphocyte counts were evaluated by flow cytometry (FC) analysis, and anti-RBD IgG titers were assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA). The team investigated if there was a correlation between serological levels of ferritin, D-Dimer, IL-6, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and C-reactive protein (CRP) and SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-γ-expressing CD8+ and CD4+ T lymphocyte counts.

Results

Related Stories

SARS-CoV-2-reactive T lymphocytes (CD4+, CD8+ or both) were detected in 70 patients with severe SARS-CoV-2 infections, and 211 out of 326 serum samples showed the presence of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T lymphocytes (CD8+, CD4+, or both). The duration elapsed between detectable SARS-CoV-2-reactive T lymphocytes and ICU admissions and onset of COVID-19 symptoms were three days and 13 days, respectively.

SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-γ-producing CD4+ T lymphocytes were observed with greater frequency (87%) than the corresponding CD8+ lymphocytes (79%). SARS-CoV-2 IFN-γ CD4+ counts fluctuated in the initial five weeks of symptom onset and increased thereafter, whereas the CD8+ counterparts waned with time. Of note, tocilizumab, corticosteroid, or remdesivir therapy did not significantly impact SARS-CoV-2-reactive CD4+ or CD8+ levels.

SARS-CoV-2 CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte counts in peripheral blood showed no significant correlation with SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in TA samples. Likewise, serum biomarker levels did not correlate significantly with peripheral blood CD8+, and CD4+ T lymphocyte counts. The median values for functional T-lymphocytes were similar across groups, whereas anti-RBD IgG titers correlated with COVID-19-associated mortality. For SARS-CoV-2-reactive IFN-γ-producing CD8+ T lymphocytes, median values of zero cell/μL and 0.1 cell/μL were observed for dead COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 survivors, respectively.

The corresponding medians for the CD4+ counterparts were 0.2 cell/μL and 0.3 cell/μL, respectively. In total, 326 samples obtained from 66 COVID-19 patients showed anti-RBD IgG titers that increased up to five weeks after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and reduced thereafter. There was no significant correlation between the anti-RBD IgG titers and the SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive functional T lymphocyte subsets. Similarly, anti-RBD IgG titers showed no significant correlation with SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in TA samples and with serological D-Dimer, IL-6, ferritin, CRP, or LDH levels.

Conclusions

Overall, the study findings showed that SARS-CoV-2 IFN-γ-producing CD4+ T-lymphocytes (62 patients) were more frequently observed than their CD8+ counterparts (56 patients) and were of higher magnitude. SARS-CoV-2 S1/M-reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T-lymphocyte responses were associated with higher SARS-CoV-2 RNA in TA. No significant correlations were found between SARS-CoV-2-reactive and IFN-γ-expressing T lymphocyte counts, anti-RBD IgG titers, and serum biomarker levels.

CD8+ and CD4+ counts were similar among deceased COVID-19 patients and survivors, whereas anti-RBD IgG titers were greater among deceased COVID-19 patients than COVID-19 survivors. Peripheral blood SARS-CoV-2-S1/M-reactive IFN-γ-expressing CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes could not be considered a predictor of SARS-CoV-2 clearance from the trachea or poor COVID-19 severity outcomes. Contrastingly, anti-RBD IgG titers positively correlated with mortality.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2022, August 25). What is the association between T lymphocyte-mediated immune responses and COVID-19 severity?. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 25, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220825/What-is-the-association-between-T-lymphocyte-mediated-immune-responses-and-COVID-19-severity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "What is the association between T lymphocyte-mediated immune responses and COVID-19 severity?". News-Medical. 25 August 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220825/What-is-the-association-between-T-lymphocyte-mediated-immune-responses-and-COVID-19-severity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "What is the association between T lymphocyte-mediated immune responses and COVID-19 severity?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220825/What-is-the-association-between-T-lymphocyte-mediated-immune-responses-and-COVID-19-severity.aspx. (accessed August 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2022. What is the association between T lymphocyte-mediated immune responses and COVID-19 severity?. News-Medical, viewed 25 August 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220825/What-is-the-association-between-T-lymphocyte-mediated-immune-responses-and-COVID-19-severity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

What is the association between COVID-19 and thrombotic events?
Case report describes clinical manifestation of monkeypox, SARS-CoV-2, and HIV coinfection
Investigating the missing link between COVID-19 and anosmia
SARS-CoV-2 variant neutralization and novel mAbs reveal protection against Omicron in new research
First two years of the COVID-19 pandemic caused excess deaths in the United States
SARS-CoV-2 evolution within hosts and vaccination effects
The neutralizing antibody escape of BA.2.75 in mRNA-vaccinated and BA.1-infected individuals
Absolute vaccine effectiveness for third and fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Waning of humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 after 14 months of infection