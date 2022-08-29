Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients

In a recent study published in the Viruses journal, scientists explored human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) and Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) reactivation among acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

Study: Epstein–Barr Virus and Human Herpesvirus-6 Reactivation in Acute COVID-19 Patients. Image Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock
Study: Epstein–Barr Virus and Human Herpesvirus-6 Reactivation in Acute COVID-19 Patients. Image Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock

Background

Many severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) patients exhibit a complicated constellation of features in addition to their pulmonary diseases. These characteristics include autoimmune disorders, hyperinflammatory reactions, and coagulopathies. Nonetheless, the pathogenesis of these COVID-19 symptoms is unknown.

HHV-6 or EBV are lymphotropic herpesviruses that latently infect above 90% of COVID-19 patients. Inflammatory mediators could reactivate these latent viruses, and some of the inflammatory characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 infection match clinical symptoms found during HHV-6 and EBV infection.

About the study

In the current research, the scientists hypothesized that early SARS-CoV-2 infection might frequently exhibit HHV-6 and EBV reactivation, especially for patients with higher inflammation. In 67 acutely hospitalized adult severe COVID-19 patients, the team used priorly validated quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analyses on the plasma to check for HHV-6 and EBV reactivation.

The researchers from the University of Virginia (UVA), Charlottesville, Virginia, United States of America (USA), started assembling a prospective SARS-CoV-2 clinical sample and natural history group. For this group, hospitalized individuals clinically determined to have moderate to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection by a positive nucleic acid amplification assay were asked if they would be willing to participate in the trial. Those who agreed to participate in the study signed consent forms authorized by the UVA Institutional Review Board (IRB). The UVA Biorepository and Tissue Facility analyzed and archived samples, and the research database included the clinical information from the study population.

To analyze patients earlier in their stay in the hospital, the authors chose samples taken on or around day 7 of hospitalization before the use of anti-inflammatory drugs. The predominant SARS-CoV-2 strain among the study population was the Alpha variant, present in 98.51% of the sample, i.e., 66 subjects, procured before July 2021.

Related Stories

The investigators evaluated the inflammatory condition of the study participants by leveraging the available clinical data. This approach stemmed from the knowledge herpesvirus reactivation connects with pro-inflammatory cytokines and inflammation. The researchers plotted the D-Dimer and C-reactive protein (CRP) values against one another to determine whether the levels of either D-Dimer or CRP tended to be raised among the same patients.

Additionally, the team calculated composite inflammatory score (CIS) values by integrating D-Dimer and CRP levels for each patient. Further, they looked at the correlation between patients who experienced viral reactivation and their inflammatory marker readings, ranking the patients according to CIS to test the theory that a hyper-inflammatory condition was more likely to be linked to HHV-6 and EBV activation.

Results

In the present cohort, the authors found that 15 of 67 or 22.4% of COVID-19 patients exhibited measurable EBV deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), and three of 67 or 4.5% demonstrated measurable HHV-6 DNA, with viral loads varying from two to more than four log10 across the population studied. The EBV and HHV-6 activation frequency recorded for some healthy groups, including blood donors and additional healthy control cohorts, was somewhat lower than the study cohort.

Although a small number of COVID-19 patients harbored elevated D-dimer and CRP levels, the association generally was weak, with a 0.18 R-value. Elevations in the D-Dimer or CRP levels appeared to mirror various clinical manifestations for many COVID-19 patients exhibiting a SARS-CoV-2 infection severe enough to necessitate hospitalization among the cohort. Besides, HHV-6 and EBV were not linked to indicators of higher inflammatory state, such as CIS, D-dimer, or CRP.

The researchers concluded that high inflammation levels were not associated with HHV-6 and EBV activation at around day 7 of hospitalization, which happened in a small percentage of the current cohort of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, reactivation of HHV-6 and EBV may play a role in some aspects of acute illness and susceptibility to post-acute sequelae in a small percentage of individuals.

Conclusions

The present study investigated the hypothesis that patients with moderate to severe acute COVID-19 frequently experience the reactivation of latent HHV-6 and EBV. The investigators noted that just a minor portion of the patients in the study showed reactivation of HHV-6 and EBV at the time of screening. The SARS-CoV-2 infection or other causes could have been responsible for this reactivation. However, contrary to their expectations, the team did not detect widespread reactivation of HHV-6 and EBV.

Overall, the study findings imply that after approximately seven days in the hospital, HHV-6 and EBV activation were not frequent characteristics among the SARS-CoV-2 patients analyzed in the study.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Shanet Susan Alex

Written by

Shanet Susan Alex

Shanet Susan Alex, a medical writer, based in Kerala, India, is a Doctor of Pharmacy graduate from Kerala University of Health Sciences. Her academic background is in clinical pharmacy and research, and she is passionate about medical writing. Shanet has published papers in the International Journal of Medical Science and Current Research (IJMSCR), the International Journal of Pharmacy (IJP), and the International Journal of Medical Science and Applied Research (IJMSAR). Apart from work, she enjoys listening to music and watching movies.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. (2022, August 29). Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 29, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220829/Herpesvirus-6-and-Epsteine28093Barr-virus-reactivation-across-acute-SARS-CoV-2-patients.aspx.

  • MLA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients". News-Medical. 29 August 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220829/Herpesvirus-6-and-Epsteine28093Barr-virus-reactivation-across-acute-SARS-CoV-2-patients.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220829/Herpesvirus-6-and-Epsteine28093Barr-virus-reactivation-across-acute-SARS-CoV-2-patients.aspx. (accessed August 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Susan Alex, Shanet. 2022. Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients. News-Medical, viewed 29 August 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220829/Herpesvirus-6-and-Epsteine28093Barr-virus-reactivation-across-acute-SARS-CoV-2-patients.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New study provides comparison of replicating and non-replicating vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2 variant neutralization and novel mAbs reveal protection against Omicron in new research
Pregnancy outcomes after COVID-19 vaccination and infection
First two years of the COVID-19 pandemic caused excess deaths in the United States
Investigating the missing link between COVID-19 and anosmia
Severe COVID-19 increases risk of future cardiovascular events
Resistance to recognizing airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may be rooted in historical error
Absolute vaccine effectiveness for third and fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Case report describes clinical manifestation of monkeypox, SARS-CoV-2, and HIV coinfection