What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV?

A recent study published in Communications Medicine discussed how experiences from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic could be leveraged for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Study: Leveraging lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV. Image Credit: RAJ CREATIONZS/Shutterstock
Study: Leveraging lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV. Image Credit: RAJ CREATIONZS/Shutterstock

The rapid development and deployment of vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a remarkable milestone. The experiences gained from the COVID-19 pandemic should be leveraged for other infections. SARS-CoV-2 and HIV emerged as novel viruses without a specific diagnosis, treatment, or prevention. Thus, early measures relied on public compliance to contain the viral spread.

The two viruses have RNA as the genome and exhibit a significant propensity to mutate, thus making it difficult to develop interventions. Like COVID-19, priorities of HIV prevention fall into three categories: behavioral modification, biomedical innovation, and reduction of structural barriers. These approaches can significantly mitigate the viral spread and reduce the number of new infections. In the current study, researchers discussed how lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic could be used for HIV.

Advances in HIV research contributed to COVID-19 research.

The success of COVID-19 vaccination was possible due to decades of research on HIV. Some contributing factors include innovative techniques to rapidly detect and sequence the viral pathogen and novel approaches for vaccine delivery (mRNA or adenovirus-vectored vaccines). Moreover, creating the stabilized spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 was partly made possible by years of research on the structural biology of HIV.

A safe and effective vaccine for HIV is still elusive after decades of research. Six of the seven trials found no evidence of vaccine efficacy, with only one trial (RV144) showing a modest reduction in HIV acquisition. Other approaches to preventing HIV include therapies to reduce viral levels below those required for transmission, pre-exposure prophylaxis with long-acting anti-retrovirals, and passive immunization with broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs).

There is synergy between HIV and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research domains. HIV vaccine research has informed the development/testing of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, resulting in newer advances that may inform HIV vaccine design, as evidenced by the application of structural biology in vaccine design. Given the success of structure-based vaccine design, the HIV research field could adapt lessons from SARS-CoV-2 that encodes a trimeric spike as a type 1 fusion protein.

However, the HIV envelope protein presents additional challenges, including the poorly immunogenic and dense envelope glycan shield and the variable loop regions in the envelope with epitopes for potent nAbs and weak or non-neutralizing antibodies on a stabilized envelope. Additionally, the molecular mimicry of envelope epitopes leads to the cross-reactivity of antibodies with human proteins.

Related Stories

One study suggested that an effective HIV vaccine would require multiple immunogens in a specific sequence to elicit a proper antibody response. An important lesson from the COVID-19 experience is the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against symptomatic diseases. The mRNA vaccine technology offers numerous benefits and limitations for HIV vaccine development. The platform provides the ability to rapidly create vaccines for different HIV antigen configurations.

Public-private partnerships and international collaborations

The magnitude of the COVID-19 emergency called for a unified effort across the United States (US) government agencies to create synergistic opportunities, fill gaps, and avoid duplicate efforts. The multi-agency action originated as Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and was later renamed Countermeasures Acceleration Group (CAG). This was a public-private partnership (PPP) involving the Departments of defense, health and human services, and other federal institutions, engaging with private institutes and academics.

The CAG coordinated existing efforts to speed up the development, production, and supply of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines. The engagement of the US government with the private sector to advance COVID-19 vaccine development was significant. Open access data and their effective sharing were paramount to the success of these collaborations.

The consolidated effort of trial communities across the public and private sectors enabled a systematic approach to the development, approval, production, and distribution of vaccines. These considerations should be accounted for while developing HIV vaccines as governments explore tangible solutions for incentivizing private players by implementing intellectual property protection.

It is also critical to address the issue of vaccine equity. Three areas could be considered for equitable vaccination. First, manufacturers would require government assistance to scale up their production capacity. Second, efficient supply chains are needed to meet the increased production. Third, governments must adopt policies to support equity because market forces alone cannot ensure access and deployment to lower-middle-income countries.

Concluding remarks

Several themes have emerged from the current discussion: flexibility is critical for an evolving pandemic; engaging with underserved or impacted communities is essential; ensuring equity in access to therapeutics, vaccines, and health services; transparency and sharing of information; and continued investment in fundamental research.

Science was able to respond to the daunting COVID-19 emergency at an unprecedented pace. The global scientific community can learn from these critical lessons to capitalize on the momentum of COVID-19 experiences for a collective effort against HIV.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2022, August 31). What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV?. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 31, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220831/What-lessons-can-we-learn-from-the-COVID-19-pandemic-for-HIV.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV?". News-Medical. 31 August 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220831/What-lessons-can-we-learn-from-the-COVID-19-pandemic-for-HIV.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220831/What-lessons-can-we-learn-from-the-COVID-19-pandemic-for-HIV.aspx. (accessed August 31, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2022. What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic for HIV?. News-Medical, viewed 31 August 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220831/What-lessons-can-we-learn-from-the-COVID-19-pandemic-for-HIV.aspx.

Suggested Reading

What is the link between influenza vaccination and the severity of COVID-19 infection?
Relapse of COVID-19 symptoms and SARS-CoV-2 viral load following nirmatrelvir/ritonavir treatment
Study explores differences in the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Risk factors among pregnant and postpartum women with COVID-19
Italian study finds SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples collected before December 2019
Study finds a low n-3 fatty acid status was associated with increased risk for hospitalization with COVID-19
Meta-analysis shows non-linear dose-response relationship between physical activity and COVID-19
Is there an association between the gut microbiome of people within different countries and the severity of COVID-19?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Contact risks for COVID-19 transmission to healthcare personnel