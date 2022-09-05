Targeting Gαq/11 may be an efficient therapeutic strategy against uveal melanoma

Announcing a new article publication from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. Constitutively activated G proteins caused by specific mutations mediate the development of multiple malignancies. The mutated Gαq/11 are perceived as oncogenic drivers in the vast majority ofuveal melanoma(UM) cases, making directly targeting Gαq/11 to be a promising strategy for combating UM.

Related Stories

In this article, the authors report the optimization of imidazopiperazine derivatives as Gαq/11 inhibitors and identified GQ262 with improved Gαq/11 inhibitory activity and drug-like properties. GQ262 efficiently blocked UM cell proliferation and migration in vitro. Analysis of the apoptosis-related proteins, extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), and yes-associated protein (YAP) demonstrated that GQ262 distinctly induced UM cells apoptosis and disrupted the downstream effectors by targeting Gαq/11 directly. Significantly, GQ262 showed outstanding antitumor efficacy in vivo with good safety at the testing dose.

These findings along with the favorable pharmacokinetics of GQ262 suggest that directly targeting Gαq/11 may be an efficient strategy against uveal melanoma.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2022.04.016

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study opens a window of opportunity to design RAF1 degraders against lung adenocarcinomas
Rutgers scientists design a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of deadly nerve agent
Researchers develop a protein thermal shift chip for COVID-19
N501Y mutation and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 binding
Inactivation of particular protein complex associated with Parkinson's and anxiety disorders
Evolution can favor flexible proteins, research suggests
Common molecular tool for DNA labelling shows unexpected anticancer properties
New substance boosts the effect of protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
UC Davis research reveals a novel role for how tau functions in healthy nerve cells