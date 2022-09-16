ValitaCell joins Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, announces it has acquired ValitaCell Ltd. (“ValitaCell”), a biotechnology company that creates pioneering analytical products and technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ValitaCell creates analytical technologies and products for the biopharmaceutical industry with the goal of reducing new therapeutics' cost and time to market. Compared to other industry IgG quantification assays, the ValitaTiter product outperforms in terms of speed and ease of use, and offers numerous advantages over other long and tedious techniques, like ELISA and HPLC.

ValitaCell has a proven record for delivering innovative products and we are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. We never take for granted what our advancements can do for patients while also reducing manual workflow burdens on laboratory staff. Together with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we will advance our shared ambition to accelerate and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biological medicines to bring them to market faster.” Dr. Jerry Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO, ValitaCell.

ValitaCell technologies are patented in key international markets and the company has been honored with several awards, including the Irish Pharmaceutical Awards’ Pharma Start-up of the Year in 2017 and InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn awards. It also was recognized as one of the most successful Irish companies in Horizon 2020.

Throughout our trusted partnership with ValitaCell, we have long admired their innovative offerings and industry expertise. Their leading portfolio of products, including ValitaTiter, Quantum, CellAi, and ChemStress Clone Robustness complement Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ existing and future product portfolio, and are designed with the same goal of providing faster cellular analysis while decreasing the risk of errors. We are excited to welcome their team and look forward to growing the Ireland Innovation and Development Centers for Biologics to help meet evolving customer needs.” Jason Lanie, Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

ValitaCell locations in Dublin and Galway, Ireland will remain operational and are anticipated to grow in response to business needs.