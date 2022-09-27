UCI neuroscientists discover underlying mechanisms behind brain’s high-level work

Our ability to think, decide, remember recent events and more, comes from our brain's neocortex. Now University of California, Irvine neuroscientists have discovered key aspects of the mechanisms behind these functions. Their findings could ultimately help improve treatments for certain neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injuries. Their study appears in Neuron.

Scientists have long known that the neocortex integrates what are called feedforward and feedback information streams. Feedforward data is relayed by the brain's sensory systems from the periphery (our senses) to the neocortex's higher order areas. These high-level brain regions then send feedback information to refine and adjust sensory processing. This back-and-forth communication allows the brain to pay attention, retain short-term memories, and make decisions.

A simple example is when you want to cross a busy road. There are trees, people, moving vehicles, traffic signals, signs and more. Your higher-level neocortex tells your sensory system which merit attention for deciding when to go across."

Gyorgy Lur, Ph.D., Corresponding Author, Assistant Professor of Neurobiology & Behavior, School of Biological Sciences

The interaction between higher- and lower-level systems also allows us to remember what you saw when you glanced both ways to gather the information. "If you didn't have that short-term memory, you would just keep looking back and forth and never move," he said. "In fact, if our feedforward and feedback streams weren't constantly working together, we would do very little except respond by reflexes."

Until now, scientists have not been sure how neurons in the brain participate in these complex processes. Lur and his colleagues discovered that feedforward and feedback signals converge onto single neurons in the parietal regions of the neocortex. The researchers also found that distinct types of cortical neurons merge the two information streams on markedly different time scales and identified the cellular and circuit architecture underpinning these differences.

Related Stories

"Scientists already knew that integrating multiple senses enhances neuronal responses," Lur said. "If you only see something or just hear it, your reaction time is slower than when experiencing them with both senses simultaneously. We've identified the underlying mechanisms making this possible."

He noted that the study data suggests the same principles apply if one information stream is sensory and the other is cognitive.

Understanding these processes is critical for developing future treatments for neuropsychiatric ailments like sensory-processing disorders, schizophrenia and ADHD, as well as for strokes and other injuries to the neocortex.

Lur is a fellow of the Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, the Center for Neural Circuit Mapping and the Center for Hearing Research at UC Irvine.

Ph.D. candidate Daniel Rindner, who performed all neuronal recordings and biological tissue work, served as the paper's first author. Archana Proddutur, Ph.D., a postdoctoral scholar in the lab and second author on the paper, conducted computational modeling that led to the mechanistic understanding of the processes integrating sensory and cognitive information streams. Their research was supported by the Whitehall Foundation, National Institute of Mental Health, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and National Institute on Deafness and Other Communications Disorders.

Source:

University of California, Irvine

Journal reference:

Rindner, D.J., et al. (2022) Cell-type-specific integration of feedforward and feedback synaptic inputs in the posterior parietal cortex. Neuron. doi.org/10.1016/j.neuron.2022.08.019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Investigating a potential new treatment for glioblastomas
Medulloblastomas originate much earlier in pregnancy than previously thought and may be preventable
Study reveals the long-term neurologic consequences of COVID-19
Research reveals the role of microglia-neuron connections during brain development
Combination of three existing drugs extends survival in mouse models of lethal brain cancer
Discovery could resolve one of the mysteries of Parkinson's disease
Deep brain stimulation as obsessive-compulsive disorder treatment
Clinical suite to help unlock the mysteries of neurological disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Keys to maintaining good brain health