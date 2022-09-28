Exploring biological mechanisms behind the link between obesity prior to pregnancy and elevated risk of pediatric ALL

Published in Leukemia Research, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers explored the possible biological mechanisms that could explain the association between being overweight or obese prior to pregnancy and the increased risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children.

"Recent research has found that increasing rates of overweight and obesity among people of childbearing age in recent decades may be contributing to concurrently increasing rates of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia," said Andrew Marley, MPH, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the U of M Medical School. "However, it is unknown how maternal obesity may be impacting ALL development."

Related Stories

Researchers say explanations for this possible increased risk include:

  • Changes in fetal or newborn epigenetics -; or behavioral and environmental factors that can affect the way genes work.

  • Altered insulin-like growth factor profiles and insulin resistance.

  • Modified adipokine -; or cell signaling proteins from adipose tissue -; production and secretion.

  • Changes to immune cell populations.

  • Impacts on birthweight and childhood body weight.

The research team stated each of these mechanisms have biologically sound reasoning because they are impacted by obesity, can be observed in fetuses or newborns, and have been documented in pediatric ALL patients at diagnosis. They have also been linked with ALL development.

"This review is important because if we identify the mechanisms behind this association, we can provide better and more tailored approaches to treatment and prevention," Dr. Marley said.

Although the reasons for an association between obesity prior to pregnancy and leukemia development in children have been proposed, evidence remains circumstantial. Further research is suggested to find a biological signature connecting pre-pregnancy overweight and obesity to leukemia risk in children. Researchers say more specific epidemiological and clinical research could help provide a better understanding of the association and improve future prevention and treatment efforts.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of novel pathway offers a potential solution for preventing cancer chemo-resistance
UEA researchers make important discovery about how prostate cancer may begin
Cell's anti-aging structures can set the damage threshold a cancer cell can sustain, study shows
Combination of three existing drugs extends survival in mouse models of lethal brain cancer
Epigenetic gene silencing found to be a predictive factor for aggressive breast and ovarian cancer
Overload of stress granules enables the growth of obesity-related pancreatic cancer
Newly discovered gene marker may lead to a precision treatment for pancreatic cancer
IVF using frozen embryos may be linked with higher risk of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Cancer survival rate rises in the US