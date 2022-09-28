Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease

In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent.

Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse outcomes. Unfortunately, the use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) to target a normal hemoglobin level has been associated with increased cardiovascular risk. This large study of over 5 million patients sought to describe the burden and risk factors associated with anemia by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) level.

In a study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases, researchers found that severe anemia was common and strongly associated with lower eGFR and multiple adverse outcomes. ESA use was rare. Although iron studies were checked infrequently, low iron test results were common in those tested. This highlights the need for increased testing of iron studies in patients with anemia, as iron supplementation is an effective and low-risk intervention.

Source:

National Kidney Foundation

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2022.07.014

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Triplet therapy slows progression of advanced kidney cancer
Inhaling silica nanoparticles can damage the kidneys
New modeling system identifies potential therapeutics for autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
New clinical trial may establish a standard of care for patients with oligometastatic kidney cancer
Study investigates the link between protein intake and skeletal muscle mass in kidney transplant recipients
Report: Australians receiving kidney replacement therapy more than doubled between 2000 and 2020
People of African-Caribbean heritage living with diabetes have greater kidney disease risk
UAB study finds distinct kidney resident macrophage subpopulations located in spatially discrete microenvironments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center focuses on early detection, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease