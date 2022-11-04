Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions

After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International.

Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19; some also testified to a conviction that the vaccine is ineffective.

The researchers investigated the extent to which the occurrence of adverse effects is associated with the measured antibody concentrations; to this end they examined a large population of healthcare workers.

Significantly higher antibody levels were seen 14 weeks after vaccination with two doses of Comirnaty and especially after a heterologous vaccine sequence Vaxzevria-Comirnaty compared with two doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine. Antibody concentrations were significantly higher in people younger than 30 than in older subjects.

In most subjects, vaccine reactions developed that were mostly rated as mild to moderate. Local adverse effects were most commonly reported, followed by systemic reactions, such as fatigue/exhaustion/malaise, headache, and musculoskeletal pain.

The authors concluded that vaccinations against COVID-19 leads to significantly higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions. The vaccines used were altogether well tolerated.