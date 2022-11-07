Researchers identify gene expression correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas

An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations.

Related Stories

The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda, first noticed that SLFN11 is highly expressed in almost all cases of WNT-activated medulloblastomas, which is the molecular subgroup with the best prognosis. Further studies using medulloblastoma cell lines showed that genetically manipulating SLFN11 led to drastic changes in response to cisplatin, a key drug for treating this deadly tumor. "Some cases of medulloblastomas respond better to treatment than others, but we did not why.

We can now better anticipate which cases will respond to chemotherapy. We even found that by using a different drug called HDAC inhibitor, we can increase SLFN11 levels in tumors and make them more responsive to cisplatin." explains Dr. Natsumeda. The results of the study were published online in the journal Neuro-Oncology on October 23, 2022.

Source:

Niigata University

Journal reference:

Nakata, S., et al. (2022) Epigenetic upregulation of Schlafen11 renders WNT- and SHH- activated medulloblastomas sensitive to cisplatin. Neuro-Oncology. doi.org/10.1093/neuonc/noac243.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity
Defect in gene caused massive obesity in mice despite normal food intake
Combining host gene expression profiling and metagenomic pathogen detection from plasma nucleic acid enables accurate sepsis diagnosis
Researchers identify a new gene essential to colon cancer growth
Proof-of-principle study: Novel tool advances potential way to deliver gene therapy
AKT inhibitor shows promise in a trial matching new treatments to cancer patients based on genetic make-up of tumors
Researchers find a switch to regulate the diabetes-causing gene
New closed-loop gene therapy approach to treat brain circuit disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The Emerging Field of Gene Therapy with Adeno-Associated Viruses