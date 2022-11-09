MGI opens its second overseas Customer Experience Center in Europe

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the opening of its second overseas Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Europe. This came after the first CEC opened its doors in Riga, Latvia in late October, joining a roster of existing MGI's demo labs in Australia and Japan. The new London-based site provides local customers and partners first-hand experiences with MGI's advanced instruments and reflects the company's commitment to the European market.

From left to right: Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa, Duncan Yu, President at MGI, Dr. Nik Matthews, Head of Imperial BRC Genomics Facility at Imperial College London and Dr. Rade Drmanac, Chief Scientific Officer of MGI. Image Credit: MGI Tech

"Our new CEC will allow easier access to our cutting-edge technology locally. It will also serve as a hub for visitors to come in and experience MGI's platforms for hands-on workflow, for our Field Application Scientists to perform experiments for demo application, validation and field testing, as well as for internal and external trainings," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "We at MGI are proud to support researchers and partners in the region to develop content with our automation and sequencing platforms."

Empowered by MGI's innovative automation and sequencing equipment*, the center will be operated by partners from the BRC Genomics Facility at Imperial College London, led by Nik Matthews, a key scientific expert and leader in genome technologies and translational genomic research. The facility is equipped with MGI's state-of-the-art automation systems including MGISTP-3000, MGISP-100, MGISP-NE32 and MGISP-NE384. In addition, it is now home to the UK's first DNBSEQ-G400 sequencer*, together facilitating metagenomic analysis, spatial transcriptomics, microbiome, spatiotemporal omics, WGS, WES, RNA sequencing and more.

MGI has supported us in a range of equipment, offering high throughput and quick turnaround times across multiple applications. From sample aliquoting automation (blood, tissue tubes and microbiome samples), MGISP-NE32 and MGISP-NE384 sample extraction and library prep robots to their new gene sequencer, we look forward to continuing our work with the research community and bringing together expertise in genome sequencing and genomic data analysis with MGI's high-efficiency, high-quality technology."

Nik Matthews, Head of Imperial BRC Genomics Facility

"The new CEC is an important link to the local research and diagnostic community, enabling new genomic discoveries and medical advances," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "It has been wonderful to witness how MGI's developments are transforming research and diagnostics, and our technology* will continue to empower local customers and partners to serve a greater purpose."

