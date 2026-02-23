NUS scientists transform kombu into a probiotic superfood with fruity aromas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National University of SingaporeFeb 23 2026

Kombu (Saccharina japonica) is a brown seaweed extensively cultivated and consumed in Japan, Korea and China. Despite its nutritional value, its strong fishy and grassy odor can deter some consumers. Additionally, many of kombu's nutrients are locked inside rigid cell walls and dense networks that the human digestive system cannot easily break down. As a result, much of this treasure trove of nutrients passes through the body without being absorbed.

A team of food scientists at NUS has found a way to unlock the trapped nutrients in kombu and replace the unpleasant odours with more appealing scents, directly overcoming the 2 major challenges - limited nutrient bioaccessibility and poor sensory experience.

Enzymes and lactic acid bacteria (LAB) fermentation have been commonly used to improve kombu's nutritional value by breaking down large proteins and carbohydrates into smaller, more digestible components. However, these approaches cannot effectively remove the compounds that give kombu its characteristic fishy and grassy odor.

Building on the knowledge that yeast fermentation can naturally produce pleasant fruity and floral aromas, the NUS scientists took the process a step further by co-fermenting enzyme-treated kombu with LAB and an aroma-producing yeast. The result is a novel probiotic kombu-based blend that is both healthier and more flavorful.

The team's work was published in the scientific journal International Journal of Food Microbiology on 2 December 2025.

Banana and pear-flavored kombu, anyone?

In their earlier work published in October 2025, the NUS team demonstrated that fermenting enzyme-treated kombu with LAB effectively releases trapped nutrients. In their latest work, enzyme-treated kombu was fermented using LAB together with an aroma-producing yeast. Analysis of the fermented kombu blend revealed that the LAB-yeast co-fermentation promotes the growth and survival of probiotics compared to LAB-only fermentation. One particular co-fermentation mixture (using the LAB, L. plantarum and the yeast, P. kluyveri) yielded more γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a well-known bioactive compound commonly linked to calming effects, stress reduction, and potential benefits for mental health. Importantly, the co-fermentation greatly reduced unpleasant off-flavor compounds while introducing compounds associated with the aromas of bananas and pears.

Kombu has a tremendous amount of untapped potential to be a superfood, but for its health benefits to reach a wider population, kombu has to be more palatable and its nutrients more accessible. While enzymatic treatment followed by lactic acid bacteria fermentation liberates beneficial nutrients, the combination with yeast fermentation further produces fruity aroma compounds, improving the flavour profile of the fermented kombu."

Liu Shao Quan, Associate Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, NUS Faculty of Science

Fermented kombu as a functional food

Following LAB-yeast co-fermentation, the fermented kombu product becomes exceptionally nutritious and is fortified with probiotics and GABA, which positively influences gut and mental health respectively. Subsequently, the fermented kombu blend could be used to develop fermented kombu-based functional foods - foods that provide health benefits beyond their basic nutritional value - and beverages that are healthy and tasty.

"Our unique co-fermentation method of processing kombu is the gateway to creating new health products. With our tastier fermented kombu, we could create fermented seaweed drinks, probiotic seaweed-based supplements or even use it as ingredients in plant-based foods," said Dr. Lu Yuyun, Senior Research Fellow and co-corresponding author of the research paper. "This approach may also be adapted to other seaweed species to broaden the range of appealing seaweed-derived products."

Currently, few if any commercial kombu products are made using LAB-yeast fermentation, underscoring the innovative nature of this research. "Elevating the flavour profile of kombu makes it more enticing to a broader range of consumers. Our next goal is to optimise fermentation conditions, such as fermentation sequence, time and temperature, to further improve process efficiency and product quality," said Ms Geng Chenhan, third-year PhD student and first author of the research paper. "In future, we will also conduct sensory evaluation to better understand consumer preferences for seaweed-based foods." 

Source:

National University of Singapore

Journal reference:

Geng, C., et al. (2025). Co-fermentation of probiotic lactic acid bacteria and Pichia kluyveri enhances the probiotic viability and flavor profile of enzyme-hydrolyzed kombu (Saccharina japonica) slurry. International Journal of Food Microbiology. DOI: 10.1016/j.ijfoodmicro.2025.111553. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168160525004982

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Top early-life factors driving childhood food allergy
What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?
Short anti-junk food ads cut adult cravings
Making food labels easier to read didn’t stop unhealthy eating
Role of food nutrients in reducing oxidative stress linked to micro- and nanoplastics
Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide
Produce prescriptions help Medicaid patients overcome nutrition insecurity
Can dietary supplements support nutrition security as climate change disrupts food systems?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research