What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?

In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms.

Study: Long-lasting Symptoms After an Acute COVID-19 Infection and Factors Associated With Their Resolution. Image Credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock
Study: Long-lasting Symptoms After an Acute COVID-19 Infection and Factors Associated With Their Resolution. Image Credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock

Background

Long COVID is a condition in which COVID-19 symptoms last two months or more (persistent) and is an emerging public health problem worldwide. Yet, studies have barely investigated the resolution time of these symptoms after the acute infection has resolved in the general population.

Other studies on the persistence of COVID-19 symptoms have not exceeded eight to 10 months of follow-up. Also, these studies focused on specific populations, including individuals entering COVID-19 management care on their own.

About the study

In the present cross-sectional study, researchers enrolled 53,047 participants from three cohorts of French adults to examine the time-varying dynamics of COVID-19 symptoms, their persistence, and the factors associated with their resolution. The study participants completed a self-administered questionnaire between April 1 and June 30, 2020, followed by another questionnaire between June 1 and September 30, 2021. The team assessed details on persistent symptoms, their duration, and COVID-19 diagnosis by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), all of which were the study's main outcomes.

They predefined persistent COVID-19 symptoms as symptoms lasting two or more months and used survival models to estimate symptom duration from the acute episode. Likewise, they estimated age, gender, and comorbid conditions using multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs). The team also obtained the blood samples of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-positive participants between May 1 and November 30, 2020, for serological analysis.

Study findings

The study population comprised 3972 participants infected with SARS-CoV-2, of which 2531 were women. The mean age of the study cohort was 50.9 years. Nearly 66% of these 3972 participants reported at least one symptom during the acute phase of infection. The authors also noted that nearly 10% of study participants presented with at least one persistent symptom one year after infection though symptoms after the acute COVID-19 phase showed a rapid decline during the first six months.

The most frequent persistent symptoms were dyspnea (in 163 of 614 patients) and articular pain (in 111 of 143 patients). Other symptoms included anosmia, asthenia, brain fog, memory loss, and sleep disorders. An estimated 97.5% and 94.2% of patients with asthenia and attention or concentration disorders experienced resolution of symptoms one year after the acute phase, indicating time taken for resolution of each symptom varied.

Older age, female gender, cancer & smoking history, higher BMI, and very symptomatic acute disease phase showed a correlation with a slower resolution of all persistent symptoms. Other comorbid conditions were associated with the risk of the persistence of specific symptoms. Together, these findings suggest the need to manage comorbid conditions in individuals with long COVID to help reduce the duration of their symptoms.

Conclusion

Fortunately, most symptoms after COVID-19 recovery disappear within a year. However, due to a high level of cumulative incidence, the absolute number of people living with persistent COVID-19 symptoms after a year remains concerning from a public health perspective.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2022, November 11). What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 11, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/What-is-the-duration-of-persistent-symptoms-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-what-factors-are-associated-with-their-resolution.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?". News-Medical. 11 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/What-is-the-duration-of-persistent-symptoms-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-what-factors-are-associated-with-their-resolution.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/What-is-the-duration-of-persistent-symptoms-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-what-factors-are-associated-with-their-resolution.aspx. (accessed November 11, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2022. What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?. News-Medical, viewed 11 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/What-is-the-duration-of-persistent-symptoms-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-what-factors-are-associated-with-their-resolution.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows likely SARS-CoV-2 transmission between different rooms of a quarantine hotel
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
New research suggests booster dose of Novavax NVX-CoV2373 vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
Effectiveness of prior infection in preventing reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.75 sublineage
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
Scientists identify a broadly neutralizing antibody against all dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants
SARS-CoV-2 activates NLRP3 inflammasome
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The comparative risk of myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis between BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 second doses