The antimicrobial activity of tee tree oil nanoliposomes against Escherichia coli

Even though antibiotics are used as feed additives to manage various animal bacterial infectious diseases, the continuous emergence of drug-resistant bacterial strains has limited their efficacy. Since plant essential oils have shown a significant antibacterial effect, it has been considered a potential candidate to alleviate the problem of antibiotic resistance. 

Study: Tea tree oil nanoliposomes: optimization, characterization, and antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli in vitro and in vivo. Image Credit: ronstik/Shutterstock
Study: Tea tree oil nanoliposomes: optimization, characterization, and antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli in vitro and in vivo. Image Credit: ronstik/Shutterstock

In a recent Poultry Science study, researchers have formulated tee tree oil nanoliposomes (TTONL) and analyzed their antibacterial efficacy against pathogenic Escherichia coli (E. coli) that significantly affects the poultry industry. The main aim of the current study is to develop a new drug to promote sustainable and healthy animal husbandry in China.

E.coli infection in poultry

Although most E. coli strains are non-pathogenic and are present naturally in the intestine, some virulent strains can cause Crohn's disease, gastroenteritis, and hemorrhagic colitis. Additionally, pathogenic E. coli cause colibacillosis, which is a systemic or localized infection commonly found in poultry. Colibacillosis has also been associated with multiorgan lesions, such as air sac inflammation, peri-hepatitis, and peritonitis, causing significant mortality in poultry.

E. coli cell wall is mainly composed of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and cellular lysis of this bacteria causes a massive release of LPS which triggers an inflammatory response. In this context, NLRP3 has been found to play an important role in inducing inflammatory response during E. coli infection. Another factor that mediates late-stage inflammation is HMGB1.

Tee tree oil (TTO) and nanoliposomes

TTO is an essential oil that is extracted from the leaves of the tea tree. This essential oil is light yellow to clear in color and contains a fresh camphor odor. Typically, tea tree is found on the coast of southern Queensland to northern New South Wales, Australia.

TTO has many medicinal applications, including the treatment of herpes, acne, scabies, insect bites, and microbial skin infection. Importantly, this essential oil has shown a minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) of less than 1% against most bacteria and fungi. Hence, TTO is considered a promising antimicrobial agent.

Related Stories

Terpinen-4-ol and α-terpineol are the main components of TTO that promote antibacterial activity. Mechanistically, the bactericidal effect of these components has been associated with microbial cell membrane disruption, causing cell lysis.

Besides its advantages, some of the limitations that restrict the application of TTO include insolubility in water, its unstable nature, and the strong inclination of its active ingredients to change when exposed to air. These shortcomings could be overcome by using nanoliposomes, a bilayer vesicle carrier system formed by self-assembly in aqueous media.

Nanoliposomes carrying essential oil reaches the target site through cellular interactions (e.g., phagocytosis, adsorption, and fusion). Importantly, these have significantly improved the poor stability of essential oils during storage and application. In this study, TTONL was optimally produced to inhibit E.coli disease in poultry.

Synthesis and characterization of TTONL

TTONL was synthesized using thin film hydration and sonication technique. The developmental process was optimized using the Box-Behnken response surface method. The optimal conditions determined for TTONL synthesis were lecithin to cholesterol mass ratio of 3.7:1, pH of the hydration medium of 7.4, and TTO concentration of 0.5. These conditions lead to a TTONL encapsulation rate of 80.31 ± 0.56%.

Transmission electron microscope (TEM) analysis revealed that TTONL was nearly spherical shaped and uniform in size. The average particle size of this bilayer structure containing TTO was 227.8 ± 25.3 nm with a negative charge. The characteristic absorption peak of TTONL revealed insignificant modification of the basic skeleton of a liposome. Importantly, experimental results indicated that TTONL was more stable at 4oC, compared to room temperature, for 35 days.

Antibacterial efficacy of TTONL

The antibacterial efficacy of TTONL was assessed against E. coli through in vitro and in vivo experiments. For the in vivo study, the efficacy of TTONL was investigated using chickens infected with colibacillosis.

The MIC test’s findings indicated that the nanoliposomes improved the antibacterial efficacy of TTO against various E. coli strains. After 8 hours of treatment with 75 mg/mL of TTONL, a complete bactericidal effect was observed against the test strains.

In vitro experiments showed that TTONL exposure caused varying degrees of structural damage to the E. coli strains. An in vivo study revealed that oral administration of TTONL significantly reduced the clinical symptoms and intestinal lesions of infected chickens. Importantly, TTONL treatment considerably decreased mRNA expression of NLRP3 and NF-κB in the cecum and duodenum of E. coli-infected chickens.

Conclusions

The newly synthesized TTONL exhibited a greater encapsulation rate, slow release, and improved stability with promising antibacterial activity against the tested pathogens. Considering all the experimental results, the current study strongly recommended the prophylactic application of TTONL to manage avian bacterial diseases.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2022, November 18). The antimicrobial activity of tee tree oil nanoliposomes against Escherichia coli. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 18, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221118/The-antimicrobial-activity-of-tee-tree-oil-nanoliposomes-against-Escherichia-coli.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "The antimicrobial activity of tee tree oil nanoliposomes against Escherichia coli". News-Medical. 18 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221118/The-antimicrobial-activity-of-tee-tree-oil-nanoliposomes-against-Escherichia-coli.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "The antimicrobial activity of tee tree oil nanoliposomes against Escherichia coli". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221118/The-antimicrobial-activity-of-tee-tree-oil-nanoliposomes-against-Escherichia-coli.aspx. (accessed November 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2022. The antimicrobial activity of tee tree oil nanoliposomes against Escherichia coli. News-Medical, viewed 18 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221118/The-antimicrobial-activity-of-tee-tree-oil-nanoliposomes-against-Escherichia-coli.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The bacteria we breath in everyday
Study finds no differences in CAR T-cell therapy outcomes among pediatric ALL patients across different socioeconomic levels
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Polyphenols in Mediterranean diet may modulate COVID-19 inflammation
Antibiotic-resistant, opportunistic pathogen enhances the pathogenesis of C. difficile
Mast cells in synovial tissue may explain why women report worse osteoarthritis pain than men
Nerve cell discovery may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases
Two new studies reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and promote cancer spread

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study finds a positive impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients