Does breast milk influence infants' intestinal microbiota?

A large number of health-related benefits of probiotics have led to the development of a new discipline called probiogenomics, which focuses on the molecular mechanisms of probiotic activities. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the next-generation probiotics satisfy the scope of "live biotherapeutic products" (LBPs), which could be used to develop effective therapeutics for various diseases.

Study: The Human Milk Microbiota Produces Potential Therapeutic Biomolecules and Shapes the Intestinal Microbiota of Infants. Image Credit: OlgaReukova / ShutterstockStudy: The Human Milk Microbiota Produces Potential Therapeutic Biomolecules and Shapes the Intestinal Microbiota of Infants. Image Credit: OlgaReukova / Shutterstock

Background

Related Stories

The combination of next-generation probiotics with omics technologies has immensely progressed the application of probiotics. A wide range of biomolecules could trigger the multifactorial molecular mechanisms related to the health benefits of probiotics. These biomolecules are mostly metabolic products of microbes or protein molecules present on the cell surface (e.g., Lactobacillus surface (S)-layer proteins).

In Lactobacillus, the S protein covers the entire bacterial cell. It forms a layer that protects from osmotic and mechanical stress, bacteriolytic enzymes, changes in pH values, and antimicrobial peptides. Only a few Lactobacillus strains produce S-proteins that play an essential role in the expression of probiotic properties. This S-layer is in direct contact with the microenvironment and assists in the adhesion to mucin and epithelial cells, mediating surface recognition, autoaggregation, and coaggregation. 

Bioactive peptides, exopolysaccharides (EPSs), and bacteriocins are potential biomolecules with health-promoting effects. Bacteriocins contain antimicrobial properties that help probiotic cells to withstand a competitive polymicrobial environment. EPS plays a protective role when probiotic cells are exposed to the intestinal environment. Additionally, this biomolecule exerts a bifidogenic effect on intestinal microbiota and drives immunomodulatory, antimicrobial, antitumor, and cholesterol-lowering activities.

Biomolecules are also known as signaling molecules that can detect microbial interactions as well as regulate signaling pathways. In addition, biologically active molecules are applied as biotherapeutics, particularly as an alternative to antibiotics.

A key source of novel probiotic strains is the human milk microbiome, which constitutes bacterial species transferred during pregnancy and birth. The human milk microbiome positively helps establish the intestinal microbiota of newborns. 

About the Study

A recent International Journal of Molecular Sciences study evaluated the contribution of the human milk microbiota in shaping an infant's intestinal microbiota. Additionally, unique bacterial isolates were identified from the human milk samples obtained from Croatian mothers. The authors also characterized specific cellular molecules, especially, S-layer proteins, bacteriocins, and EPSs, which could be used as probiotics in the future. These biomolecules also possess biotherapeutic properties.  

This study recruited healthy mothers who breastfed their newborns for at least one month after introducing solid food. Fifteen human milk and infant feces samples were collected separately at three distinct points, i.e., within one week of the infant's birth, one month after birth, and one month after the introduction of solid food. Around 100 bacterial strains were isolated from human milk samples. 

Lactobacillus helveticus, an S-layer expressing strain, was used as a positive control, whereas Lactiplantibacillus plantarum, a non-S-layer producing strain, was used as a negative control. Antimicrobial properties were assessed against Listeria monocytogenesEscherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Salmonella enterica.

Study Findings

MiSeq sequencing data confirmed that human milk and infant feces samples had a unique microbiome composition. The composition of the human milk microbiome varied among mothers. For instance, the abundance of Firmicutes varied between 43.36% and 83.37%, Bacteroidetes from 0.17% to 13.94%, Actinobacteria from 0.46% to 21.89%, Proteobacteria from 2.86% to 53.46% and Verrucomicrobia from 0% to 7.38%. In infants, the fecal microbiome contained a varied level of Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, Actinobacteria, Veruccomicrobia, and Bacteroidetes. 

Relative abundance of OTUs at genus level of: (A) human milk samples from the same mother (M), i.e., feces (F) from the same infant, (B) all human milk and infant feces samples. OTUs with an average representation of less than 0.5% are classified as other. n.r.—not recognized genus from the family listed in parentheses.Relative abundance of OTUs at genus level of: (A) human milk samples from the same mother (M), i.e., feces (F) from the same infant, (B) all human milk and infant feces samples. OTUs with an average representation of less than 0.5% are classified as other. n.r.—not recognized genus from the family listed in parentheses.

While human breastmilk and infants' feces microbiomes were similar, human breastmilk exhibited a relatively higher abundance of the same phyla than feces. In addition, the α-diversity of the milk microbiome was found to be significantly higher compared to feces. This finding indicates that the milk microbiota is more diverse than the fecal microbiota.

A change in the human milk microbiome composition was observed at different lactation periods, which affected the infant's fecal microbiome composition. For instance, over time, the amount of Actinobacteria and Verrucomicrobia was enhanced in human milk and the infant's feces. Notably, after the introduction of solid food, bacteria belonging to the phylum Bacteroidetes increased substantially. 

A total of 28 genetically distinct strains of bacteria, which are producers of therapeutic biomolecules, were selected using hierarchical cluster analysis of RAPD-PCR electrophoretic profiles. Four L. brevis strains were isolated from the human milk microbiome that synthesized S-layer proteins and demonstrated immunomodulatory activity in the gut. Additionally, six L. plantarum strains produced plantaricin, which conferred an antibacterial effect. Only L. fermentum was identified to synthesize EPS.

Conclusions

The current study revealed that each human milk and infant's feces sample is unique concerning the microbiome. However, both the microbiomes studied were found to be producers of biomolecules possessing therapeutic effects. In the future, the authors will further analyze the bacterial isolates and their potential therapeutic biomolecules. These biomolecules could be potential next-generation probiotics.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2022, November 28). Does breast milk influence infants' intestinal microbiota?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 29, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221128/Does-breast-milk-influence-infants-intestinal-microbiota.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Does breast milk influence infants' intestinal microbiota?". News-Medical. 29 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221128/Does-breast-milk-influence-infants-intestinal-microbiota.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Does breast milk influence infants' intestinal microbiota?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221128/Does-breast-milk-influence-infants-intestinal-microbiota.aspx. (accessed November 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2022. Does breast milk influence infants' intestinal microbiota?. News-Medical, viewed 29 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221128/Does-breast-milk-influence-infants-intestinal-microbiota.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 virus alters the composition of breast milk, research shows
Microplastics detected in placentas, infant feces, breastmilk, and infant formula
Poor metabolic health parameters are linked to low breast milk production, research shows
What is the association between diet of lactating mothers and breast milk oxidant-antioxidant status?
Researchers examine how fermented vegetables affect inflammation markers in women
Carnitine intake in the first postnatal weeks promotes better growth, larger brain size in very preterm infants
Fortified human breastmilk alters the microbiota of low-birth-weight infants
Does maternal psychological and biological stress affect the composition of human breast milk?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies persist in breast milk following two and three COVID-19 vaccine doses