JPIDS supplement issue focuses on eliminating health disparities in pediatric infectious diseases

The Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (JPIDS) has published 'Eliminating Health Disparities,' a supplement issue featuring five articles on past, current and future diversity and inclusion issues affecting pediatric infectious diseases (ID). The collection focuses the spotlight on both the makeup of the pediatric ID workforce and the diverse populations the specialty serves.

In the accompanying open access articles, experts in the field of pediatric ID share perspectives on the workforce's current and future representation, a contextualized, historical examination of health disparities, and how that legacy affected the response to COVID-19. Building on the work of these authors, PIDS aspires to lead the specialty toward meaningful change, with a workforce reflective of the diverse populations it serves and intentional care to address historical inequities.

PIDS is committed to being a more inclusive, diverse, accessible, and equitable organization that reflects the children and families we serve. I am thrilled to see the IDA&E Taskforce elevate our commitment through this latest JPIDS supplement issue. Our Society, as well as the broader healthcare community, benefits from the lessons that these manuscripts offer. PIDS will continue to prioritize putting IDA&E concepts into action and are grateful for the generous support of Sanofi for helping bring this supplement to our members." C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS, President of PIDS

"We are excited to share this important work achieved through the collective effort of the PIDS IDA&E Taskforce and PIDS community," said Anthony Flores, MD, MPH, PhD, chair of the taskforce. "Through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic, the included articles highlight the work needed to eliminate health disparities in pediatric infectious diseases – including diversifying our workforce. There is much work to be done and we hope that our pediatric and ID colleagues will find the information useful leading to a constructive dialogue and ultimately meaningful and long-term change."

The supplement articles are:

Creating a Diverse and Inclusive Pediatric Infectious Diseases Workforce

Historical Perspective of Pediatric Health Disparities in Infectious Diseases: Centuries in the Making

Race, Ethnicity, and Health Disparities in US Children With COVID-19: A Review of the Evidence and Recommendations for the Future

Pediatric COVID-19 Health Disparities and Vaccine Equity

Strategies to Increase Workforce Diversity in Pediatric Infectious Diseases

PIDS would like to thank Sanofi for its financial and ideological support in bringing this JPIDS supplement to the public. The supplement and articles will remain available through open access from the JPIDS site through Oxford University of Press.