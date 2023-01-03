Two NIH-supported diets earn five No. 1 spots in in “Best Diets” report

What

Two National Institute of Health-supported diets, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) and Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC), together earned five No. 1 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 "Best Diets" rankings. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH, researched, developed and tested both diets. Of 24 diets evaluated, DASH, which supports overall heart health and helps lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, ranked first in the "Best Heart-Healthy Diets," "Best Diets for Diabetes," and "Best Diets for Bone & Joint Health" categories. TLC, which focuses on lowering cholesterol, ranked first in the "Easiest Diets to Follow" and "Best Family-Friendly Diets" categories. To receive top rankings, a diet must be nutritious, safe, easy to follow, effective for weight loss, and protective against diabetes and heart disease.

How they work

Related Stories

DASH, a long-term healthy eating plan, emphasizes vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and includes fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, lean meats and poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils. It limits foods high in saturated fat, tropical oils, sodium, and those with added sugar. Studies show that by increasing fiber, protein, and minerals, such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium, people following DASH can naturally lower their blood pressure by 3-20 points within weeks or months - the greatest benefit coming when they also limit salt intake to about 1,150 mg each day.

TLC expands on DASH by helping people eat more plant sterols and fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits; limit saturated fats, trans fats, and dietary cholesterol; reach and maintain a healthy weight; and get regular exercise, such as 30 minutes most days. Studies show TLC could lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels by 20-30% among people with borderline high or high LDL levels.  

Where to learn more

Get more information about each diet and access free recipes and meal plans: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan and https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/resources/your-guide-lowering-cholesterol-therapeutic-lifestyle.

Who

Nutrition researchers from NHLBI are available to discuss DASH, TLC, and other ways to support heart-healthy living.  

Source:

National Institutes of Health

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides safety assurance to the global population regarding COVID-19 booster vaccines
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day linked to cardiovascular disease mortality among people with severe hypertension
Researchers discover a protein linked with the onset of anthracycline-associated cardiac toxicity
Microscopy techniques reveal a trail of destruction in bone collagen caused by high energy X-rays
Could the adoption of a Mediterranean diet improve pregnancy outcomes?
Adherence to Mediterranean diet associated with lower risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy
Black patients do not have the same level of access to new, safer heart procedures as white people
Dapagliflozin improves morbidity reduces risk of death in heart failure patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Enzyme inhibition reduces cancer-related bone loss and the number of bone metastases