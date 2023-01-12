Researchers to evaluate benefits of diet interventions in older adults with $2.1 million NIH grant

Maintaining a healthy weight during the golden years is a priority for many older adults. While previous research has shown that cutting calories can lower disease risk factors, it's unclear whether it can have a long-term positive impact on disease and disability.

With a $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine will evaluate the potential benefits of diet interventions such as time-restricted eating and caloric restriction.

"We will study whether these diet interventions provide benefit in preventing disease in addition to lowering risk factors," said Stephen Kritchevsky, Ph.D., professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, co-director of the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer's Prevention and principal investigator of the study.

Related Stories

The Health, Aging and Later-Life Outcomes Planning Grant (HALLO-P) is a three-year planning grant to develop the protocol for a larger five-year, multi-site trial to compare outcomes in older persons who either cut calories or only eat their food during certain hours of the day.

In this initial phase, researchers will recruit 120 adults over the age of 60 with a body mass index between 27 and 37. Participants will be randomized into one of three study groups. Two of the study groups will follow meal plans with reduced calories, with one group meeting in person, and the second group meeting virtually. The third group will have no restrictions on their daily calories, but meals will be limited to an eight-hour window. Participants in all groups will be asked to increase their physical activity by walking.

The study also involves several unique assessments. In addition to measuring blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels, we will also conduct bone density scans and blood tests to predict disease risk."

Stephen Kritchevsky, Ph.D., professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine

The study also uses a sophisticated method to determine weight loss targets called the doubly labeled water method, which helps assess energy expenditure.

"Participants drink a small amount of water that contains greater amounts of 'heavy' versions of hydrogen and oxygen than is found in tap water," Kritchevsky said. "In about a week, we measure the amount of this water in urine to calculate the number of calories that should be consumed for restriction. It's very precise."

According to Kritchevsky, researchers will assess how decreasing energy intake or changing the pattern of eating throughout the day can improve outcomes in older adults.

"Behavior change is hard, and people need assistance," Kritchevsky said. "The study will include frequent touchpoints and support for participants."

Source:

Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean diet reduces dietary inflammation scores after six months
Study shows how a specific gut microbe-generated byproduct is linked to heart failure risk
Does the Mediterranean diet improve cognition?
Adherence to Mediterranean diet associated with lower risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy
How does early life diet affect a child's mental health and personality?
Study finds no link between diet quality in early pregnancy and gestational weight gain
Could the adoption of a Mediterranean diet improve pregnancy outcomes?
The interrelationship between diet, physical health, and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The metabolic links between diet-induced changes in the gut and NASH