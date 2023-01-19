Wistar scientists receive $397,663 to explore the ability of natural killer cells to kill HIV-infected cells

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, has awarded Luis J. Montaner, D.V.M., D.Phil., in collaboration with Mohamed Abdel-Mohsen, Ph.D., a Target Grant for $397,663 over two years. Montaner, who leads The Wistar Institute's HIV Research Program, is studying the ability of a type of immune cell known as natural killer (NK) cells to kill HIV-infected cells.

This grant to Dr. Montaner is the latest of several awards we have made to outstanding scientists at The Wistar Institute. Dr. Montaner's well-designed research project has significant potential for moving the HIV cure research field forward. We wish him and his team much success and look forward to receiving updates on their progress."

Dr. Rowena Johnston, amfAR's Vice President and Director of Research

Immunotherapy using gene-modified NK cells has been shown to be effective in treating some forms of cancer. Montaner and his team are studying whether the same effectiveness can be found in treating HIV. Montaner's research relies on optimizing NK cells to effectively find and kill HIV-infected cells by modifying them outside the body to better bind to antibodies once infused as cell therapy.

The approach will also include use of a strategy by the Abdel-Mohsen laboratory to alter antibodies to have greater potency in increasing NK cell killing. These strategies will be combined and tested in mouse models with functional human immune cells able to support HIV infection. They will determine efficacy and whether, upon halting antiretroviral therapy, HIV can continue to be controlled.

"The Montaner lab tests immunotherapy approaches that harness several arms of the immune response to win over HIV, including immunotherapy using NK cells," said Montaner, vice president of Scientific Operations and principal investigator of the BEAT-HIV Delaney Collaboratory to Cure HIV. "This new amfAR grant will allow us to initiate new work that will expand our ongoing studies so we can continue to achieve significant milestones in our research to test HIV cure strategies."

Wistar is a member of the Delaney Collaboratory to Cure HIV-1 Infection by Combination Immunotherapy (BEAT-HIV Collaboratory), a consortium of more than 100 top HIV researchers working to test combinations of several innovative immunotherapies under new preclinical research and clinical trials, and one of the largest HIV-cure collaborations in the world. The Montaner lab and other groups in the BEAT-HIV Collaboratory were awarded a five-year award from the NIH last year.

Source:

The Wistar Institute

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HIV outbreak persists as officials push back against containment efforts
Medicaid expansion and increase in PrEP, antiretroviral treatment could result in decline of new HIV infections
Investigational vaccine regimen safe but did not provide protection against HIV acquisition
First cell-type specific multiomic study of the HIV brain
Study links epigenetic biological aging and aberrations in neural oscillatory activity in people with HIV
HIV-positive people are protected by Covid vaccines
Study finds higher prevalence of HIV among women experiencing intimate partner violence
UH researchers work towards a mobile intervention for Black American smokers with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Multi-stage HIV vaccine regimen shows promising results in Phase 1 clinical trial